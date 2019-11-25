WASHINGTON — Congressman Jim Banks today announced that he has nominated 12 students from Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District for acceptance to U.S. Service Academies as the Class of 2024.
“These twelve bright, young men and women represent the best northeast Indiana has to offer. Because of their academic success, each one of them had the option to attend a wide-range of top tier universities. They have chosen to serve their country and commit themselves to the American military. It’s remarkable to see such a strong sense of patriotism and duty at such a young age. I wish each of them the best of luck in the final stage of the admissions process," Banks said.
Those nominated included: Abigail Buczak, Bishop Dwenger High School; Colby Fleming, Homestead High School; Ryan Schneider, Carroll High School; William Schneider, Carroll; Bailey Spurr, Homestead; McKenna Tuggle, Canterbury School; Mark Dely, Homestead; Daniel Herschberger – Woodlan Jr/Sr High School; Carter Roach, Homestead; Luke Stockel, Carroll; Wilson Whicker, Concordia Lutheran High School; and Matthew Minnich, Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics & Humanities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.