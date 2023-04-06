ALBION — A Kendallville man on probation after admitting he pointed a firearm at someone in February 2021 was arrested following a domestic battery which allegedly occurred on Wednesday.
Mohammed M. Muthanna, 29, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, was charged in the most recent case in Noble Circuit Court with domestic battery involving serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.
During his initial court appearance Wednesday, Superior Court I Judge Steven Clouse set Muthanna’s bond at $25,000.
Muthanna, who had been sought on a probation violation allegation relating to the gun-pointing conviction, had his bond set at an additional $10,000.
Clouse issued a no-contact order between Muthanna and his alleged victim.
According to court documents, Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Matthew Gillison reported to an address in the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue after someone reported a battery had occurred.
The victim said he and been arguing with Muthanna and that Muthanna allegedly punched the victim in the face. The victim said he lost consciousness and fell to the couch. Muthanna then allegedly got on top of the victrim, punching him numerous time in the head and face area.
Gillison reported the victim had a very swollen area of his right forehead and a deep cut on the swollen area.
Muthanna told police that the victim had allegedly pushed him and Muthanna punched the victim in self-defense.
The firearm-pointing incident happened on Feb. 5, 2021.
Muthanna was sentenced in that Level 6 felony case on Sept. 28, 2021, to 547 days of probation.
A probation violation was filed on Dec. 2, 2022.
A status hearing on the probation violation has been set for May 17 at 8:30 a.m. in Noble Superior Court I.
His next court appearance in the battery case has been scheduled for June 19 at 1:30 p.m. in Noble Circuit Court.
