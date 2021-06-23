ALBION — Culminating a six-month investigation by the Noble County Narcotics Unit, multiple officers from multiple agencies raided two homes early Tuesday morning and arrested two men.
Roy Brickey Sr., 61, of the 2900 block of North Clark Street, Kimmell, was arrested at his residence on a preliminary charge of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony.
A Level 2 felony conviction carries a sentencing range of 10-30 years.
Thomas Hollowell, 63, of the 6700 block of West C.R. 650N, was arrested at his residence on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
A Level 4 felony conviction carries a sentencing range of 2-12 years.
Additional charges against both men are possible as the investigation continues to unfold, according to police.
Both were booked into the Noble County Jail. The Noble County Narcotics Unit consists of officers from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Ligonier Police Department and Kendallville Police Department.
Units participating in Tuesday’s raid were from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, the Ligonier Police Department, the Kendallville Police Department, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
An undercover agent with the Noble County Narcotics Unit alleged Brickey Sr. was a “major player” in the methamphetamine trade, not only in Noble County, but also in surrounding counties in northeastern Indiana.
Police seized what was described as a “significant amount of crystal meth” at the Clark Street address, as well as multiple firearms and several thousand dollars in U.S. currency.
According to the agent, officers had been working closely with Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery during the course of a six-month investigation into Brickey’s alleged involvement in meth dealing.
If convicted of a dealing charge, it would be Brickey Sr.’s third conviction in Noble County for that offense. Brickey Sr. was sentenced in Noble County for dealing methamphetamine as a Class A felony on Sept. 26, 2014, according to the Indiana Department of Correction website. At that time, he was given a 20-year sentence. Brickey Sr. was then sentenced in Noble County for dealing methamphetamine, also as a Class A felony, on Oct. 17, 2017. He was given a 4-year sentence at that time.
Brickey had also been one of the people involved in a shooting incident in Cromwell in 2015, during which he had been threatening a man inside a mobile home and had gone to his truck to retrieve a nail bat when the occupant of the trailer shot Brickey’s son in the arm, ending the confrontation. He was sentenced on a Level 6 felony to 2 1/2 years in that incident.
Search warrants were obtained for the Clark Street and C.R. 650N addresses. Those warrants were executed Tuesday morning.
Approximately 15 police officers were involved in the warrant service which took place at 6 a.m. on Clark Street in Kimmell. Approximately 23 minutes later, that same group of officers served the warrant at C.R. 650N.
According to Noble County Chief Deputy Brian Walker, officers spent two weeks preparing for the warrant service on the Clark Street address, going so far as to practice entering a similar formatted dwelling.
“You need to train,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said. “You need to practice. You can’t just rush in.”
In hitting the Clark Street address, officers used a flash-bang, a loud device which is meant to disorient and distract suspects to give authorities the upper hand when entering a home so it can be secured safely.
“You want the element of surprise and to make sure evidence is not being destroyed,” Weber said.
No one was injured at either location.
