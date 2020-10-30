Nearly 25 years into the meth crisis, and the crisis remains.
On Wednesday, Noble and LaGrange county authorities saw nine people incarcerated at their respective jails involving meth charges.
LaGrange County Prosecuting Attorney Greg Kenner said it is disheartening that the counties are this long into the crisis and days like Wednesday are still happening.
“We’re trying,” Kenner said of the criminal justice community. “I couldn’t tell you it’s working. I can’t say we’re making a great deal of progress.”
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery agreed.
“There’s not one statistical indicator to tell you its working,” Mowery said.
Both Kenner and Mowery said by police aggressively uncovering meth users and dealers, and prosecutors and judges dealing with them accordingly, it is hoped that people are deterred from trying meth in the first place.
Mowery recalled a client he had years ago while in private practice. That client was sentenced to eight years in prison. When that person was released, he was arrested on another meth-related charge less than one month later.
When Mowery asked him what had happened, the man told him he had spent every since day of his incarceration thinking about getting high upon his release.
Because of the addictive nature of methamphetamine, once a person tries meth, they can often times become addicted.
“Noble County is taking things far more seriously at this point,” Mowery said. “We’re aggressively trying to deal with the problem. We hope that means people think twice.”
Mowery said the bookings list might look better if there weren’t such active law enforcement efforts, but that would simply be hiding the problem.
“I don’t think that’s a good service to the community,” Mowery said. “It means we’re not making an effort to confront it.”
Kenner said recent efforts at lighter sentences don’t seem to be working any better than harsher sentences had before.
When people become violent or the general public’s welfare is put at risk, that’s when Kenner said it becomes crucial to remove offenders from law-abiding society.
But long-term, arrests and sentencing isn’t putting a noticeable dent in the problem.
“Are we really stopping it?” Kenner said of the meth problem. “No. It continues.”
Those booked Wednesday in Noble County were:
• April M. Espinoza, 27, of the 9700 block of East Pixie Parkway, Cromwell, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
• Ricky A. Johnson, 40, of the 2600 block of East Center Street, Warsaw, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
• Daymond R. Rhodes, 43, of the 9300 block of North Oak Shore Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; dealing methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Gage A. Waddle, 21, of the 00 block of Pequignot Drive, Pierceton, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Waddle was held on $2,500 bond.
• Bianca N. Rocha, 23, of the 9600 block of East Pixie Parkway, Cromwell, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, a Class B misdemeanor. Rocha was held on $2,500 bond.
• Rita A. Troyer, 43, of the 400 block of Heather Boulevard, Nappanee, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Troyer was held on $2,500 bond.
Those arrested in LaGrange County were:
• Joshua Storjohann, 33, of the 200 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jessica Barton, 31, of the 900 block of East Indiana Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to original charges of dealing in methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ryan Butchko, 30, of the 62400 block of Locust Road, South Bend, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
