LAGRANGE — The passenger in the car involved in an accident with a police truck last week died Sunday at the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
The Indiana State Police confirmed that Barbara Ebert, 87, of LaGrange has died. Ebert was taken to the Fort Wayne hospital after she was injured in a two-vehicle accident on the south side of the LaGrange Wednesday.
According to an ISP investigation, LaGrange County Sheriff Office deputy Brian Emelander was driving north on Detroit Street near the Dollar General store when a car driven by Lillian Jagoda, 80, also of LaGrange, turned out of the store’s parking lot and pulled directly into the path of Emelander’s approaching vehicle. Emelander’s LCSO truck struck the Buick’s driver’s side, then veered left, traveling across the southbound lane of Detroit Street, and rolled through an auto parts store parking lot before striking a tree.
Emelander was able to step out of his SUV with help and was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital. He was later airlifted to the Parkview Regional Medical Center. According to Tracy Harker, the LaGrange County Sheriff, Emelander suffered a head contusion and several broken ribs. He spent several days in the hospital before being released. Harker said Emelander is now at home resting.
Jagoda also was transported to the Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.
All three people involved in the accident were wearing seatbelts. Airbag systems deployed in both vehicles.
The state police said the accident remains under investigation.
