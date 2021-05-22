Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
William E. Atkins, 26, of the 1900 block of Hawthorne Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:26 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Atkins was held without bond.
Nicholas A. Coslet, 28, of the 2900 block of West Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Coslet was released on his own recognizance.
Nicklas A. DeCamp, 25, of the 1100 block of South C.R. 950E, LaGrange, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. DeCamp was held on $2,500 bond.
Brittney C. Kline, 18, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:43 a.m. Thursday on a court order charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Kline was held without bond.
Michael L. Klopenstine, 39, of the 1300 block of South Ninth Street, Goshen, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony. Klopenstine was held on $2,500 bond.
Gabrielle E. Lehman, 36, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 6:13 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Lehman was held without bond.
Tivis I. Molina, 36, of he 4700 block of East C.R. 1150N, Wolcottville, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Cody W. Nelson, 30, of the 00 block of East Edgewater Drive South, Garrett, was arrested at 10:43 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Nelson was released on his own recognizance.
