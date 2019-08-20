LAGRANGE — Life recently took a pretty rough turn for a small orange kitten named Triton, but thanks to the help of the people at Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption Shelter, things are starting to get better.
The kitten, thought to be about three months old, wound up in the care of Ark after being found by local family who realized he was suffering and then turned the small kitten over to a LaGrange vet.
After a basic examination, the vet found few clues to the kitten’s unusual behavior. While he showed no cuts, scrapes, bruises or broken bones, he clearly wasn’t behaving the way you would expect a three-month-old kitten to behave. He was barely moving,
“He was very lethargic, he wouldn’t even lift his head up, he was just there, said Cindy Miller, the Ark director. “He wasn’t moving. We’ve had other neurological cats that something has happened to and it just takes time for them to come out of it.”
So Triton was handed over to Ark, and once at the shelter, he finally started to wake up. And it didn’t take long to realize Triton was in trouble.
Ark staffer Jessica Johnson was cleaning up cages in the cat area, and tried to straighten up Triton’s cage when she realized the shelter and all its noise was actually doing more harm for this small kitten than good.
“He was freaking out about every little sound around him,” she said.
Johnson quickly realized the kitten was blind, and most likely only recently lost his sight.
“My guess is that’s when he realized he couldn’t see, he got scared,” she explained. “I’m guessing that he could see before, and that’s when he realized he couldn’t see, so all of sudden he started freaking out.”
Johnson quickly arranged to take the kitten home with her, to allow him to the time he might need to learn to deal with his loss of vision.
Ark Director Cindy Miller said she and her staff believe the small kitten suffered some sort of neurological injury, maybe a sharp blow to the back of his head that caused him to lose his sight.
Triton has had a couple of weeks to adjust. Slowly, Johnson said he’s starting to act more like a three-month-old kitten than when he first arrived. She keeps him mostly confined to a small area of her home so that he can build a mental map of his surroundings. Johnson said Triton first turned small circles on the floor as he built that map, and slowly, those circles are becoming larger.
She said he’s starting to play more — his favorite toy seems to be a small foil ball that makes noise when he touches it — and get used to her dogs and cats. Johnson has a seven-month-old Heeler, Titan, who just adores the new kitten and is constantly sticking his nose in Triton’s face, hoping to convince the kitten to play.
But she’s quick to point out, she can only provide the kitten with a foster home, and that Ark is still actively looking for a new forever home for this special needs kitten.
Johnson said she prefers Triton finds a home with another cat, a cat that can help him learn how to be a cat, including better litter box skills.
“I think he needs to have a companion, a seeing eye cat to help teach him what he needs to know,” she explained.
In addition, Johnson said that person must have the patience needed to be able to help this small blind kitten adjust at his own pace to living in a big world.
Anyone interested in learning more about this kitten can text Johnson at jjohnson0820@outlook.com or by calling 350-8751.
