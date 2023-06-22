LIGONIER — A beautifully restored Mier carriage, a centerpiece of the Ligonier Visitor Center & Heritage Station Museum, is just one of the historical artifacts there. Volunteer Cyndi Schlemmer gave an informative program about the center at Tuesday’s Ligonier Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Schlemmer noted that the museum is the last remaining one within the city. The museum displays artifacts connected to Ligonier history, including the carriage, Wilkinson quilts, military uniforms dating to World War I and donated by residents who served, and many other memorabilia items.
Schlemmer said the museum has a Lincoln Highway control station exhibit, provided by the Indiana Lincoln Highway Association. Schlemmer explained the purpose of control stations as a navigational aid to travelers on the Lincoln Highway, the first named transcontinental road from New York City to San Francisco. At the control station, motorists would reset their odometers to keep track of mileage and stay on the route, before there were highways signs. The original control station was at the Lincoln Highway Garage on Cavin Street.
The 1913 alignment follows what is today’s U.S. 33 through Ligonier. The Indiana Lincoln Highway Association has marked the route through Noble County and in Indiana with distinctive red-and-blue signage. The 1928 alignment realigned the historic highway with what became U.S. 30, bypassing smaller towns like Wolf Lake, Kimmell and Ligonier.
The visitor center has a full range of brochures and guides for festival, Indiana travel, Noble County attractions and the 34 murals in Ligonier. The center also has a Ligonier city guide, known as the “green book” because of the color of its cover.
Schlemmer made a pitch for new members to join the non-profit visitor center. Membership levels are: Life, $2,500; Sustaining, $500; Corporate, $250; Contributing, $100; and individuals, $25. Donations of any amount are accepted to continue the center’s operations.
The center’s membership will meet Tuesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the center, Union and Cavin streets, for its annual meeting.
New volunteers are always welcome, too. Volunteers give directions, help visitors, staff the center and gift shop, and give tours. They work in 2 ½ shifts.
The center is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October. The center is closed November through May.
