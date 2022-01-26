KENDALLVILLE — Building blight beware.
Kendallville is looking to hire a new full-time code enforcement officer, one who will deal specifically with structures in the city.
At Tuesday’s Board of Works and Public Safety meeting, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said she’d like to hire in a new employee for the code enforcement office to replace Terry Longsworth, who has retired.
The difference in the new hire is that Handshoe noted she wants the position to be full time and wants it to deal specifically with buildings.
“We have a lot of issues to cover,” Handshoe said. “This $2 million (PreservINg Main Street grant), there are buildings that are not applying for this grant and have a lot of issues.”
Kendallville expanded its code enforcement office to two people back in March 2018 when it hired Matt Riehm as a part time officer. Riehm is still working in the department, but Handshoe said his focus will remain on junk vehicles, trash and other rubbish problems in the city.
Riehm has been on 20 hours per week but recently was bumped up to 27 hours if he needs them the mayor said. She noted that over the past three years he’s become adept at working with property owners as well as navigating the court system when violations result in tickets and other enforcement action.
The new position would be working to ensure structural issues get fixed but also work on blight issues such as buildings with broken windows, failed roofs and other eyesore conditions.
Downtown will obviously be a focus with the major investments Kendallville’s been making there over recently, but will also include anywhere in the city.
Handshoe noted that Kendallville Restorations Inc., the neighbor revitalization nonprofit, has been working to buy and fix up dilapidated homes in the North Main Street area across the railroad tracks from downtown, but that South Main Street on the way into downtown also has its fair share of problems.
“I see a variety of issues on the south side of Main Street so we need to address it,” she said.
