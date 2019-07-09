KENDALLVILLE — Diane Boesenberg has been asking for a while.
For months, she’s tried to get the word out by placing ads, and even tried to hold training sessions for volunteers who might be new to Open Class.
Now, with the county fair fast approaching, Bosenberg is still short on volunteers to help clean for, register and run the 137th year of Open Class.
“I don’t know what to do,” Bosenberg said.
With something as involved as Open Class, volunteers must be organized, smart and careful with entries. People of all ages can enter items, of which can be anything from antiques to vegetables to needlepoint.
During registration, which is 2-6 p.m. Friday and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Bosenberg needs volunteers who can accurately tag entries with participant’s names and place the items in the correct spots in the Floral Hall.
When judging starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, volunteers are needed for that, too. Helping judges record results, fetching items and keeping them in order for a streamlined judging process and monitoring the Floral Hall are all spots that need filled.
Bosenberg said she has tried to be a judge’s runner before. Not only did she have to make sure items were in order, but she also had to fetch and return them from behind a short lattice fence running near the walls of the room.
It sounds like an easy job, but for 73-year-old Bosenberg and other older volunteers, bending and lifting is harder.
“All of us are getting up in age. I’m 73, and I’m one of the younger ones,” she said. “By the end of having 50-some items between prepared and preserved foods, my back was feeling a little tinge, and I don’t have back problems.”
And pulling off these events is no small feat. For judging alone, Bosenberg is looking for 13 assistants, six to record results in judge’s worksheets and seven to retrieve items for judging.
Bosenberg chalks up the waning interest in volunteering to young people’s busy schedules. College students work jobs or internships during the summer, and the people working currently are in their 80s or 90s.
“The younger members just aren’t joining in,” Bosenberg said.
Since she’s put out the call for volunteers, only a couple of mothers and their young daughters have said they will help. Nobody attended training sessions Bosenberg put together.
Because of the lack of help, Bosenberg has had to offer fewer categories of entries and will also close the Floral Hall if there are not volunteers to man it during judging.
Those interested in helping out can contact Bosenberg at dianeb574@mail.com.
