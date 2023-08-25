KENDALLVILLE — An East Noble school board member called out the loud, vocal group that regularly speaks at the board’s meetings for its negativity and inappropriate behavior, calling their actions a stain on the school corporation.
Dave Pine said he was speaking only for himself and not for other board members.
“This is not a thank you fest,” Pine said. “I can’t be silent anymore.”
Pine said the group had filed a Freedom of Information Act request in an attempt to learn the names of the people who served on a book review committee, allegedly with the intent to harass the committee members.
At several previous meetings, the speakers had demanded that two Young Adult-Teen books be removed from the curriculum, but the board ultimately decided to keep the books in the curriculum as a choice.
“At the end, it was the board’s decision,” Pine said.
Pine read off the negative names that these individuals had called him and the other board members during previous meetings in the past two years.
“I am none of these,” he said.
Pine said that, as an educator, he watches data trends on education and is concerned about the attack on public education. He said his purpose in serving on the board was to continue to educate children and retain East Noble’s talented staff.
Pine also said he valued kindness and patience.
“I’m concerned that these individuals have suggested a preparation for civil disobedience,” he said.
“I’ve been in the community for more than 40 years,” Pine concluded. “I serve only for that reason.”
The audience applauded Pine’s remarks.
Pine’s comments came at the end of a meeting that featured a slide presentation of North Side Elementary staff on its Multi-Tiered System of Supports for its students with the goals of Respectful, Responsible and Safe.
Students get positive support with the Wildcat Way card, which can be used to participate in other activities. Teachers in Grade 2 and Grade 5 are working in professional development committees to review data and create solutions to problems.
In action items, the board approved three policy updates, one of which governs sports participation of transgender athletes.
During citizen comments, speakers Greg Rice, Rick Taylor, John Clausson and Bret Carpenter objected to language in the update and asked for action on that policy to be tabled until a September meeting.
Tim Schlotter and April Moore both offered comments. Schlotter said the word “liberal” means “lover of liberty.” Moore thanked the board for its willingness to fulfill its mission for all students, including LGBTQ+ students.
“Hate isn’t shared by everyone,” Moore said.
The updated policies are:
• Policy 2432 is the grievance procedure for violation of state law limiting participation in girls athletics. Teams are designated as boys teams, girls teams or coeducational or mixed teams.
The policy follows state law that a male student, based on the student’s biological sex at birth and in accordance with the student’s genetics and reproductive biology, may not participate on an athletic team or sports team designated as a girls team or sport.
The policy does not reference girls playing in boys sports.
The policy outlines the grievance procedure, how to submit a grievance to the principal and how to appeal the decision. The principal is given the responsibility to investigate the grievance and recommending a resolution with input from the grieviant. Appeal of the principal’s decision go to the superintendent and then the school board.
The corporation may not retaliate against any student for reporting a violation or bringing civil action.
• Policy 3120.02 establishes criteria and policies for adjunct teachers, who are certified persons who may fill teaching positions but who have not completed a certification to teach.
• Policy 2431 covers Interscholastic Athletics, which follow state guidelines of the Indiana High school Athletics Association for the operation of athletics programs, requirements for physical exams for medical conditions, and a code of conduct.
The board also approved a 2024 school board meeting calendar and agreed to sell obsolete items in an auction on eBay.
The board gave the greenlight for business manager Brian Leitch to begin the process of buying four buses at a cost of $613,180. Leitch said it was important to “get in line” for new buses because the timeline is long and uncertain between ordering on Jan. 3 and delivery sometime in 2024 or 2025.
Leitch will also take bids for a backup generator and upgraded electrical system for the central office in case of power outages. He estimated the cost at between $200,000 to $300,000, with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER III) funds paying the tab. Supply issues are a factor in the generator delivery, too.
Superintendent Teresa Gremaux said a public hearing on teacher negotiations is set for Sept. 15. The administration and East Noble Educators Association begin negotiations with a draft agreement going to the teachers about Sept. 20. The educators association will vote on ratification in late September, with school board approval at the Oct. 18 meeting.
Gremaux said school board packets will be available to the public on the school corporation’s website one day before the meeting.
In other business, the board approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Michael Holloway, instructional assistant at Alternative Learning Center, effective Aug. 15.
ECA Resignations: Kathryn David, high school head swim coach, effective Aug. 15, and leader of Sources of Strength at the high school, effective Aug. 8.
Reassignments: Abigail Cole, from instructional assistant at Avilla Elementary School to second grade teacher at Avilla Elementary School, effective Aug. 22.
New Hires: Ryan Risedorph, middle school instructional assistant, effective Aug. 21; Jaycee Knafel, middle school instructional assistant, effective Aug. 28; and Reshia Isaac, middle school instructional assistant, effective Aug. 21.
Extracurricular Activities Hires: Chad Bruce, high school head boys swim coach, effective for the 2023-24 school year; Leslie Aumsbaugh, high school head girls swim coach, effective for the 2023-24 school year; Taylor Peters, Avilla Elementary department head, effective for the 2023-24 school year; and Erin Niblick, Avilla Elementary robotics coach, effective for the 2023-24 school year.
