ROME CITY — The Kendallville Chamber of Commerce continues its annual banquet tradition Thursday evening at Sylvan Cellars, but the award has a new name — the Kendall Awards.
The Chamber also unveiled its new, Nike-esque K logo.
Larry McGahen, a former Kendallville mayor and fire chief, was named Citizen of the Year.
“I’m deeply honored and quite frankly, humbled,” he said as he accepted the award from presenter Jerry Kessler.
Kessler described McGahen as someone who has a servant’s heart, then read off a long list of McGahen’s accomplishments. McGahen has been a Salvation Army bell ringer for several years, volunteered to park cars at the Mid-America Windmill Museum’s Windmill Winter Wonderland, and was a coach of T-ball and ragball. He has raised funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters, and donated to others in need. He continues to work for the Kendallville Parks Department, led by his daughter, Dawn.
McGahen joined the Kendallville Fire Department as a volunteer in 1963. He became the volunteer fire chief in 1971 and the full-time fire chief in 1974. He served two terms as mayor, beginning in 1966.
Kessler quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “What are you doing for others” and praised McGahen for service spanning six decades.
Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe received the Lifetime Achievement Award and a standing ovation as she recapped her State of the City address from February. She will complete her last term as mayor in December.
Macy Burtch was the 2023 recipient of the Kendall Award for Young Professional of the Year. Other nominees were Ashlee Guthrie and Logan Conley. Burtch was selected by a past winner, Colton Williams
The Kendall Award for Business of the Year went to the 3 Rivers Credit Union. Other nominees were Century 21-Hoosier Heartland Team, Campbell & Fetter Bank, and Hosler Realty.
Lakeside Book Company is the 2023 Industry of the Year. Nominees were Creative Liquid Coatings and Everence Financial.
Other Kendall Award winners are:
First Responder of the Year: Jeremy McKinley, Kendallville fire chief. Also nominated were Lance Waters and Angie Handshoe, both from the Kendallville Police Department.
Small Business of the Year: WhatchamaCAKES. Nominees were Kendallville Do-it center and Zach Pruitt State Farm.
Non-Profit of the Year: Life and Family Services. Nominated were Visit Noble County and Common Grace Ministries.
Volunteer of the Year: Don Gura. Also nominated were retired Judge Robert Probst and Tara Streb.
Seasoned Professional of the Year: Carla Butler of Butler CPA. Also nominated were Alan Roush of Roush & Will Optometrists, and Kay Craig of The Arc Noble County Foundations Inc.
Educator Awards
Wayne Center principal Jaime Carroll presented the Teachers of the Year for each East Noble building at the Kendall Awards.
Present at the banquet were Erin Garl of Avilla Elemantary; Stephanie Feichter of Wayne Center Elementary; Jennifer Malcom of South Side Elementary; Katie David of East Noble High School; and Valerie Spaw of East Noble Middle School.
Melissa Pilz of Rome City Elementary and Sarah Chesebrough of North Side Elementary were unable to attend the banquet.
East Noble’s District Teacher of the Year will be announced May 18. This teacher will prepare a portfolio to be submitted to the state for the Indiana Teacher of the Year process.
Radio broadcaster Fred Inniger, a chamber board member, served as master of ceremonies. Pastor Regan Ford, a Kendallville council member, gave the invocation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.