ALBION — Following a change of plea hearing Tuesday afternoon, Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer ordered a Columbus, Ohio, man into custody to await sentencing on a Level 4 felony charge.
Antonio Thomas IV, 27, had other ideas.
Thomas fled from the Noble County Courthouse Tuesday with courthouse security officers giving chase. He was eventually apprehended by officers with the Albion Town Marshal’s Office and Noble County Sheriff’s Department approximately four blocks away.
“He was remanded to the jail by the circuit court,” Noble County Sgt. Chris Moriarity said. “He ran before courthouse security could take him into custody.”
Thomas had been charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, on Dec. 20, 2021.
According to court documents, Thomas was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by Ligonier Patrolman Braydon Becker on Dec. 20, 2021, at Lincolnway West in front of the Fashion Farm Restaurant in Ligonier.
Officers allegedly detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and removed both occupants so it could be searched.
During the search, Ligonier Sgt. Brandon Stout allegedly located a 9mm handgun, located on the floorboard underneath the rear of the front passenger seat. Court documents said the handgun was located directly in front of where Thomas has been seated. Police allegedly sized a 9mm bullet from Thomas’ shirt pocket, and a magazine to the handgun was allegedly found in the cargo area of the vehicle, directly behind where Thomas had been seated.
The driver of the vehicle allegedly told police that the weapon had been brought into the vehicle by Thomas.
Thomas was convicted April 9, 2015, of burglary in Franklin County, Ohio, putting him into the category of serious violent felon.
A Level 4 felony carries a sentencing range of 2-12 years in prison, with an advisory sentence of 6 years.
A change of plea hearing was held at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday in Noble Circuit Court. Thomas allegedly admitted his guilt, and Kramer set Thomas’ sentencing hearing for 2 p.m. on Jan. 30.
Kramer ordered Thomas be held in custody until sentencing, and Thomas ran away from the courtroom at approximately 1:18 p.m.
Officers with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and Albion Town Marshal’s Office converged on the area.
Noble County Sheriff’s Department Detective Lt. Shawn Dunafin chased Antonio on foot, according to Moriarity, providing valuable information on Thomas’ whereabouts to approaching officers.
Moriarity, Dunafin, Chief Deputy Brian Walker and Albion Deputy Town Marshal Matt Fought had Thomas in custody at 1:21 p.m. He was apprehended in the area of Jackson and Oak streets, four blocks north of the Noble County Courthouse.
Thomas was treated at an area hospital for a laceration he incurred while fleeing the courthouse. Once cleared by hospital staff, he was taken to the Noble County Jail.
Thomas could face an additional charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
