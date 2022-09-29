LAGRANGE — Six local food trucks will be lined up Friday in front of the LaGrange County Courthouse as the local chapter of Night to Shine hosts its 2nd annual Food Truck Friday fundraiser.
Last year’s event turned out to be a big success said Alisa Brown, chairman of the group that oversees the local Night to Shine event. Food Truck Friday helps raise some of the money needed to put Night to Shine, a prom-like celebration for the members of the local disabled community. The LaGrange First Church of God sponsors LaGrange County Night to Shine.
There will be a wide variety available for a diverse palate of tastes, from barbecue ribs, burgers, Coney dogs, and ice cream. The vendors this year include, Jose’s Tacos, J BONZ Smoke and Barbeque, See Me Rollin’ Ice Cream, J.S. Coney Cart and Party on the Patio.
In addition, local gardener Jama Keaffaber will be setting up a booth and selling bouquets of fresh-cut flowers.
The vendors donate a portion of their proceeds from the event to Night to Shine. Brown said she’s looking forward to Friday’s event.
“I’m really excited. It looks like the weather’s going to be great for us,” she said. “Last year we had people spend their entire lunch out with us.”
Brown said the money raised by the event helps pay some of the bills associated with putting on Night to Shine.
“Oh my gosh, it helps so much,” she said. “We made almost $1,000 without any real work by us, just the support of the community. Who doesn’t love a good food truck meal?”
Brown offered her thanks to the town of LaGrange for allowing Night to Shine to hold the event in downtown LaGrange.
They let us hold this right downtown, on the main street. That’s a cool thing, that helps attract more people,” she said.
Brown said her organization is right in the middle of planning its next Night to Shine event, scheduled for February 2023. This year’s Night to Shine event returns to an in-person celebration. For the last couple of years, Night to Shine had been a drive-thru event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the event is moving to a new space, the large hall at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana.
“We’re really excited about the change,” Brown said. “It’s going to be amazing.”
