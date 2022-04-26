AVILLA — Grain bins are a common sight in the agricultural communities in northeast Indiana but their serene silhouettes in the rural landscape hide a deadly hazard — flowing grain can cover a person in seconds and suffocate him or her in minutes.
For fire departments, a successful grain-entrapment rescue literally hinges on having the right equipment available and ready. To that end, the Avilla Fire Department becomes the second fire department in Noble County to buy the Great Wall of Rescue, a panel system to protect victims and rescuers from flowing grain.
Sparta Township Fire Department, based in Cromwell, has the only other Great Wall system in Noble County.
The Great Wall of Rescue consists of 20-pound aluminum panels, 5 feet long by 18 inches wide, with slots at each end; a 3-foot pipe, a step device, and four gridded poly platforms for rescuers to stand on the surface of the grain. All the pieces fit into a large red bag, equipped with six handles so two to six firefighters can carry it at the accident scene.
The Avilla department added a strong rope to the kit for hoisting the equipment to the top of a grain bin.
The panels interlock with a ball-and-socket joint to create a barrier around the trapped victim in any configuration needed, whether it’s a straight wall, a half-circle, a full circle or an irregular shape.
A step device fits into the slot so firefighters can use their weight to push the panels into the grain 12 to 24 inches to form the barrier. The pipe can be inserted at the top of the containment circle to give the victim a hand hold, or it can be used to pull the containment wall out of the grain when the rescue is completed.
Allen Township trustee Thaddeus Bay said the equipment purchase was a collaboration between the town of Avilla and Allen Township, which fund the department.
Avilla Fire Chief Chad Geiger said his department hadn’t had a grain entrapment incidents recently, but did have to respond to an accident some years ago at Custer Grain Co, in Garrett.
First responders face danger from the moving grain, as well as injury from moving machinery inside the bin such as augers, agitators, sweepers and dryers. If the machinery is running, it can pull the victim downward, deeper into the grain.
Firefighters sometimes have to cut a hole in the side of the bin to lower the level of grain inside.
“The grain can hold air pockets,” he said. “As the victim sinks under, the grain packs around him as the victim exhales, and he can’t inhale, Suffocation kills the victim.”
Bay, Geiger and fire department chaplain Josh Detro assembled the Great Wall of Rescue to demonstrate how the equipment saves lives. Detro stood each panel vertically, sliding the ball-and-socket joint together. The joints have some flexibility, so a minimum of four panels can make a tube to encircle the victim.
Detro said the first panel protects the chest of the victim, and the panels can be maneuvered to fit whatever shape is needed.
Geiger said the Great Wall can be used with three firefighters, two working to install the panels and one working to bail grain away from the victim and create space.
The entire kit is stored in the fire department’s trailer, ready to go when it’s needed, and can be used with equipment from other departments.
“Other departments can be called to help with extra panels,” said Detro. “If the grain is caving in from the side, we can retain the grain with the wall because the wall panels are connectable.
“Our mission is to prepare for the worst and perform at our best. We want to provide for our farmers.”
Chief Geiger said the Great Wall is designed for grain, and not for cave-in protection in a dirt trench. The panels aren’t designed to be driven into the ground.
