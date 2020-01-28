LAGRANGE — Fifteen local chefs have already signed up to present their best secret recipe chili at this Saturday’s annual LaGrange Focus Super Bowl Chili Shuffle, and more are expected to sign up by Friday, one of the event’s organizers said.
The ninth-annual event allows local chefs the change to let the world taste their secret recipe chili while at the same time raising money to the LaGrange not for profit organization. People will set up pots of warm chili on tables set up at two LaGrange restaurants. Scores of tasters, who buy tickets for $5, shuffle back and forth between the two restaurants, tasting chili and voting for their favorite. The winner of this year's event will win a $300 top prize and own the bragging rights for one year to the claim of having LaGrange's best chili.
The judges for this year's contest will start tasting chili about 2:30 p.m. People will tasting tickets will start sampling this year's chili at 3 p.m. Tasting tickets will be sold until 5 p.m. The winner's of this year's events are expected to be announced at 5:30 p.m.
Focus LaGrange, an organization made up of LaGrange business owners, employees, and community-minded residents, sponsors the chili shuffle.
"When we formed Focus LaGrange, our mission statement said we wanted to try to ensure LaGrange is a thriving community, said Greg Todd, a member of Focus LaGrange. “ We just try to do the best we can when we can.”
Todd said the annual chili cook-off contest typically attracts about 20 to 24 contestants but can host up to 32. Tables will set up at Fireside Café and Romer’s Restaurant in LaGrange, and tasters will shuffle back and forth between the two downtown LaGrange locations tasting chili.
Todd said he expects more chefs to enter the contest.
“It’s a funny thing, a lot of times events like this come down to the last week,” he explained. “We have people who won’t decide to enter their chili until Friday at eight o’clock at night.”
The winner of the contest will leave with a check for $300 and a traveling trophy. The contest's second-place winner takes home a check for $200, and third place nets a check for $100. The winner of the People's Choice award, chosen by those who purchase the taster’s tickets, walks away from the contest with a check for $50.
The cost to enter a pot of chili is $20 and the contest is open to individuals, businesses or churches. Taster's tickets can be purchased for $5 and will be available at the doors of either restaurants Saturday.
Todd said the money raised this year will go to the construction of the town of LaGrange’s proposed new water park.
“Our ambition is to make a little money and then donate for the new splash pad,” said Todd.
