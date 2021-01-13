LAGRANGE — Lakeland is starting the new year out on solid financial footing.
Monday night, at the school district’s first school board meeting of 2021, Kirby Doidge, the school system’s treasurer, told board members the school district has more than $4 million in its two primary accounts.
“The consolidation helped,” said Superintendent Dr. Eva Merkel.
Because the meeting was the first of the new year, the board is required to be reorganized. Board members once again appointed David Larimer their president, naming Brett Bateman as vice president and Rob West as board secretary.
Board members then approved a plan to trade in three buses and auction off three more. Transportation Director David Bowman announced that he has purchased three new buses for the school’s fleet, buses once used as demonstration models. By purchasing those slightly used buses, Bowman was able to save the corporation an estimated $120,000.
In other matters, the board approved the employment of Conner Rettenmund as the English academic team coach at the Jr./Sr. high school. They also approved hiring Mark Metz as the interdisciplinary academic team coach.
The board approved hiring Cassandra Burns as an early intervention preschool paraprofessional, Jocelyn Fought as a special education paraprofessional at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School, and Marissa Olivares as a long-term kindergarten sub until May.
Board members also approved giving a temporary contract to Morgan Alexander to be the high school’s STEM/Agriculture teacher. She was hired to cover a leave of absence for another teacher expected to return in May.
In other business, the board appointed Patrick Wiltshire, Cathy Philip and Jennifer McBride as members of the school’s building corporation.
Board members also approved a mileage reimbursement rate of 56 cents a mile for 2021, down two cents from 2020.
The board also retained LaGrange attorney Bill Eberhard as the school district’s attorney.
Larimer announced the search for a new school district superintendent is now underway.
Merkel, Lakeland’s current superintendent, announced in December she will be retiring at the end of the school year.
