SHIPSHEWANA —Shipshewana will host the 2024 Midwest Travel Network Annual Conference to be held next June 13-15. The announcement was made Saturday at the 2023 conference in Kansas City, Kansas.
This is the first time the conference will take place anywhere within the state of Indiana. Shipshewana will be the 5th host of this event.
The 2024 conference will bring approximately 150 travel writers, influencers, content creators, speakers, and tourism partners from across the Midwest to learn, connect, and share stories on their blogs, social media posts, and websites.
After the LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau submitted a bid that outlined Shipshewana and LaGrange County’s retail, entertainment, cultural experiences, and accommodations, the potential host locations were narrowed to three Midwest destinations. A two-day onsite site inspection visit occurred in March 2023 where the LCCVB and partners from the Blue Gate, Farmstead Inn, Michiana Event Center and more hosted Midwest Travel Network’s founders as well as the Indiana Destination Development Corporation.
“Several business owners throughout the county wrote letters and pulled together to showcase all our area has to offer, and the Midwest Travel Network was impressed by the support effort from everyone—from those in the local community, venues, and individual businesses, all the way to the state level, said LCCVB Executive Director Sonya Nash.
Lisa Trudell, Midwest Travel Network co-owner, said, “All the pieces we were looking for in a host destination were met in Shipshewana. From the time that we opened the RFP bid and the elements within it, to the hosted visit which really helped us visualize how the conference will look like there. It also was VERY evident the support Shipshewana has from those in the local community, venues, individual businesses, etc. all the way to the state level. We are SO excited to share the news that we’re headed to Shipshewana in 2024 and to get everyone else excited too.
“When the writers visit our area in 2024, they will spread the word within their own communities and networks about LaGrange County and Shipshewana being a premiere tourism destination,” Nash added. “Attendees will have opportunities to meet the owners while crafting blog and social media posts about numerous venues in LaGrange County including Trading Post Outfitters, Cook’s Bison Ranch, Pumpkinvine Trail, Davis Mercantile, E&S Bulk Foods, and downtown Shipshewana shopping. Dining in local restaurants will include experiences at Linder’s, Shawna Rae’s, Jo Jo’s Pretzels, Lucy’s Vedie Twist, Blue Gate Restaurant, Topeka Pizza and more.”
The Indiana Destination Development Corporation will help sponsor the event.
“The Indiana Destination Development Corporation is thrilled to be a partner with Visit Shipshewana and LaGrange County in hosting the Midwest Travel Network Conference in 2024,” said Elaine Bedel, Secretary and CEO of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation. “This event not only highlights the unique charm of Shipshewana but will also showcase Indiana’s diverse tourism industry. We look forward to welcoming our visitors from across the Midwest.”
The Midwest Travel Network is an organization consisting of travel writers, journalists, authors, bloggers and travel influencers dedicated to sharing about news and great travel locations in the Midwest. Founded in 2013, the organization has become one of the premiere travel writer communities that connects destination professionals and content creators from all around the Midwest.
For more information, visit https://midwesttravelnetwork.com/.
