Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday through Monday, according to jail records.
Ronnie Taylor, 70, of the 500 block of Maple Ridge Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 9 a.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Jeffery Christlieb, 45, of the 400 block of North Polar Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrnt charging failure to appear for court.
Juan Alonzo, 37, of the 500 block of North First Street, Pierceton, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Elesvan Arroyo, 33, of the 6800 block of East C.R. 750N, Howe, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Steven Kitchen, 51, of the 900 block of South C.R. 200E, LaGrange, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of domestic battery.
Bobby Johnson, 51, of the 11500 block of East C.R. 325S, LaGrange, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to two counts of operating while intoxicated.
Dwight Mullins, 60, of the 8800 block of West C.R. 750N, Shipshewana, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Logan Marsh, 30, of the 7600 block of North C.R. 905W, Shipshewana, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a temporary custody order issued by authorities in Elkhart County.
Fabricio Hernandez-Olivorio, 25, of the 4600 block of North C.R. 100E, Howe, was booked at 9 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Glen Beechy, 19, of the 100 block of North C.R. 600W, LaGrange, was arreste4d at 8:48 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment. Beechy posted bond and was released Sunday.
Kevin Smith, 47, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 325E, LaGrange, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Brandon Bolen, 37, of the 2500 block of Eddy Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended.
Andrea Smith, 37, of the 25200 block of Featherstone Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Monday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and obstruction. Smith posted bond and was released Monday.
Cody Daum, 34, of the 100 block of East Grant Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court on a probation violation relating to an original charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Daum posted bond and was released Monday.
