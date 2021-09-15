ALBION — Noble County Public Library board members wrestled with the question of what to do about Central Noble students who wander into the library during school hours. The board came away from the discussion with no clear answers.
Library director Sandy Petrie brought up the issue at the Sept. 9 board meeting, concerned for the safety of staff, library patrons and the students themselves.
The Albion library is near Central Noble’s campus. In a recent incident, Petrie confronted a group of school-age children about why they were at the library in the middle of a school day.
The students gave Petrie various vague explanations for why they were not in school, but admitted they had been roaming around town all day.
One possible explanation is that the students were sent home from school to quarantine, but were not staying at home. Petrie noted that she could not verify whether the students were in quarantine because the school will not release that information, based on privacy concerns.
Pre-pandemic, such incidents were infrequent. When they did occur, Petrie said the library would call the school or parents if truancy was suspected, out of a safety concern for students who were not accompanied by an adult. Now, though, the likelihood of hostile confrontation during the pandemic has upped the risk for library staff.
In contrast, library board members were impressed with a letter from their teen patrons. The teens asked to add several services that they would like to see available at the library and gave reasons for their request.
Petrie said the letter was respectful, thoughtful and creative. The board will respond to the teens by letter as a lesson in civil discourse.
In other business, the board conducted its required hearing for the 2022 budget. No one from the public attended the hearing to comment. The budget will be adopted at the Oct. 14 meeting.
In another budget item, the board approved a resolution to pay 85% of employee health insurance premiums.
Plans for development of a strategic plan for the library’s three branches are complicated by the cost. Quotes of $14,000 to $35,000 are far above the $5,000 Petrie expected to spend for the consulting work. She will continue to pursue grants and other funding for the plan.
Like other workplaces, the library is seeking more employees to carry out operations and services for patrons. The Cromwell branch is in need of staff for adults, children’s and teen services.
“We will be creative to fill these positions,” Petrie said.
The board approved the memorandum of understanding between the library system and Impact Institute to use the lower level room at the Albion branch for training. The collaboration is renewed annually.
