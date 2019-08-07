3 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Dylan J. Clark, 26, of the 2900 block of West C.R. 200S, Warsaw, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to a Level 5 felony. Clark was held without bond.
Margan P. Cusick, 21, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft (shoplifting), a Class A misdemeanor. Cusick was held on $3,500 bond.
Laura J. Huff, 49, of the 400 block of West Boston Street, Syracuse, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.