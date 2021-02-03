ALBION — There was a recent day when Noble County Nurse Cheryl Brown found she had 70 messages to return.
Most, if not all, concerned citizens’ problems with the state’s registration system for the coronavirus vaccine clinics being held at the Noble County Public Library’s central branch in Albion.
“It’s not something sustainable with them all coming back to me,” Brown told the Noble County Council during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday.
Brown had come to the meeting to request hiring three part-time employees to assist people with the sign-up concerns on the state’s computerized system. Brown said the part-time employees would be paid out of state grant COVID-19 monies.
The council unanimously approved Brown’s request.
Council president Denise Lemmon asked Brown how many people had been vaccinated so far in Noble County’s clinic. Brown said 1,386 people had their first dose prior to last weekend’s Saturday clinic opportunity.
Lemmon praised the work being done by Brown and the Noble County Health Department regarding its clinic.
“It is extremely well organized and runs smooth,” Lemmon said.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff announced Tuesday that through March the Noble County clinic hours would run Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays from noon to 8 p.m.
The effort plans to vaccinate 260 people or more each day.
Plans are subject to change considering many factors, Gaff said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Noble County Sheriff Max Weber told the council he would be offering the coronavirus vaccines to prisoners at his jail based on age-group availability standards established by the state. Getting prisoners inoculated would make everyone safer at the jail.
“I’m all for making the facility as safe as possible,” Weber said.
Weber said he would arrange to have health care professionals come into the jail to administer the vaccines.
Weber also announced that as of Monday, the jail was reopened for business after being closed since the end of 2020 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among prisoners and staff at the jail.
“We’re back in full operation,” Weber said.
During the closure, law enforcement was encouraged not to bring new prisoners into the facility unless they had committed a violent crime or were a danger. Visitation with inmates was limited to video conferencing. Serving arrest warrants was also curtailed.
In the interest of preventing a new outbreak, he was recommending that people continue to utilize the video conferencing instead of coming to the jail to visit inmates in-person.
Weber said roughly 20% of sheriff’s department employees had opted to get vaccinated.
Police took the reopening of the jail to heart.
Officers had booked in 10 people from Monday, Jan. 25, through the morning of Monday of Feb. 1 when the restrictions were still in place.
Noble County law enforcement officers booked 11 people into the jail in the first 24 hours in which restrictions had been lifted.
Weber informed the council that as of Monday, the jail had 113 inmates, including housing 16 inmates for the Indiana Department of Corrections and 15 federal prisoners. Housing DOC and federal prisoners returns money to the county’s general fund.
