ALBION — Noble County is under a travel 'watch' advisory this morning, as snowy conditions have created hazardous conditions on county roads.
The county warns that east-west roads are particularly nasty today, as the travel advisory remains in effect until at least 10 a.m.
The watch had been called Monday night but is being extended through this morning due to hazardous conditions in the county.
"The winter storm warning will remain in effect until 10 a.m., thanks to blowing and drifting snow that has many roads, especially east-west roads, drifted shut. Snow will taper off through the morning, but north winds of 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph and shifting northwest, will keep the already fallen snow on the move," the Noble County Emergency Management Agency said in a morning alert. "Wind chills will fall to as low as 10 below zero this morning, with the wind continuing to cause travel problems through the day. Noble County remains under a 'watch' Travel Advisory; only essential travel is recommended.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle, make sure it's gassed up, and have blankets and hand warmers, as well as a shovel. Numerous stranded motorists and slide-offs have been reported around Noble County," EMA advised.
Crashes aplenty
Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Brian Walker reported that troopers in the Fort Wayne District had responded to more 100 weather-related motor vehicle calls from 12 a.m. on Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday.
ISP Troopers in northeast Indiana conducted 39 motor assists, 16 property damage crashes, five personal injury crases and 47 slideoffs during the 31-hour time frame.
No power outages
Despite the heavy snow and high winds, there appears to be no issue with power outages this morning.
Noble and LaGrange REMCs area reporting zero outages this morning and NIPSCO had no outages in the local area, either.
Indiana Michigan Power was reporting no outages in Noble County this morning, with the nearest reported outage being in the Butler area due to a car accident.
Local closures
• Due to the weather, all Noble County government offices will be closed on Tuesday.
They join local schools, which were already calling off Monday night after major snowfall began blanketing the area. The snow that hit northeast Indiana is a light, dry snow, as opposed to a sticky wet snow, which may be a little easier to shovel and plow but is much more susceptible to blowing and drifting.
The Purdue Fort Wayne campus is also closed.
• Noble County Disposal will not run its normal trash and recycling routes on Tuesday due to the weather. All routes will run one day later than normal for the rest of this week to catch up.
• Kendallville Public Library branches in Kendallville and Rome City were originally closed until noon but at 8 a.m. the library updated to announce that both branches will be closed all day Tuesday.
The Heart Hand Warmer Take & Make project for all ages will be postponed until Wednesday, and will be available at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.