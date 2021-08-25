LAGRANGE — Mark your calendars for the 20th annual LaGrange County Relay for Life, coming to Delt Church Park on Saturday, Sept. 25.
In the past 20 years, the local event has helped raise more than $1 million to fight cancer. In that time, the local event also has provided much-needed support for LaGrange County’s cancer survivors while at the same time creating wonderful memories of those lost to the disease.
“We’ve had 20 years of blistered feet, tears, laughter, games played, smiles, miles walked, more luminarias than we ever thought we’d ever have to see, ate food, and created lots and lots of memories and lifelong friends. This is Relay for Life. We do this for the people we love, our friends, our family, our children, people we don’t know personally, all in the hope of finding a cure for this ugly disease,” said Sherry Frain, the event organizer. “We’ve also had 20 years of raising money for research, money for rides to treatment, 24/7 helpline assisting anyone needing help, and a place to stay while in treatment.”
While raising funds for research, local relay events also raise hope for those affected by cancer, she said.
“Hope can lift a cloud of darkness and make a tough situation bearable. Hope is so important with cancer patients because, without it, it’s hard to keep fighting,” Frain said. “When the community comes together at Relay, cancer patients see that we as a community we care and we can inspire hope. It shows them they are not alone and we are here to help.”
Event organizers want to remind people that when they give a gift of themselves, their time, and their talent, they can inspire hope.
“Never underestimate the power of giving of yourself, the smallest gesture can have a big impact in someone’s life,” Frain added. “It’s easy to be overcome with fear when someone receives that cancer diagnosis but with our community’s help we can bring hope, confidence, courage, peace, and kill the fear that cancer patients and their family feel.”
The event is free and open to the public. Delt Church Park is located at 6455 S. C.R. 200W just outside of Wolcottville. The event starts at 1 p.m. and lasts until dark.
“If you participated in Relay in the past, are a survivor new or for years, are a caregiver or if you just would like to know more about Relay and what we do, please join us,” she said. “The public is always welcome.
Like in years past, this year’s event will feature games for the young and old, food trucks, silent auctions, bands, and more.
For more information contact Chris Yoder 463-6584 or Tina Bartoch 494-8809.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.