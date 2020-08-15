LAGRANGE — After nearly two decades of seeing large scale house projects disappear from LaGrange County’s landscape, several new proposed housing projects are now looming on the horizon.
That’s the word from a member of a LaGrange County housing task force created to help restart new housing projects in Lagrange County.
Greg Todd, one of the task force co-founders, talked with members of the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce during the group’s monthly meeting Thursday at the pavilion at LaGrange’s Heron Creek Golf Course. About 50 members of the organization attended.
Todd, along with LaGrange Town Manager Mark Eagleson, Shipshewana Town Manager Bob Shanahan, and local housing developer Cole Miller spoke to members of the chamber about pending housing projects.
Todd said housing development in the area has been at a standstill for nearly 20 years.
At least two housing studies were commissioned in the last five years and both studies came to the same conclusion — that LaGrange County suffers from a serious housing shortage.
Todd told the chamber members those studies also revealed that housing of all kinds – first homes, family homes, senior housing, and apartments of all sizes – are needed.
Todd contends that new housing is the key to growing the local economy, adding that if LaGrange County wants to attract new business, it first needed to help develop new housing options for the employees of those potential new firms.
“Talk to business leaders around LaGrange, and you’ll hear them say not a week goes by that employees don’t ask about where they can find an apartment or home in the area,” Todd said. “We don’t have anything to choose from.”
After seeking and receiving funds from LaGrange County and LaGrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana, the task force commissioned a Fort Wayne strategic planning firm to help it identify and start discussions with firms that could bring new housing developments into LaGrange County.
Todd said it’s a partnership that’s already proving itself valuable.
“For decades now, he said, the job of attracting housing developments fell on the shoulders of local town manager, which also were asked to deal with a host of other responsibilities,” he said. “They didn’t have the expertise to be strategic planners, too. So how can our towns grow when we’re asking our town managers to do all that?” he explained.
Todd said that the planning group has put his organization in touch with development firms looking for their next project.
“They’re the ones who are opening doors all the doors for us,” Todd added.
As an example, he points to a new proposed senior apartment complex expected to start construction in LaGrange later this year.
Keller Development, a Fort Wayne firm, has proposed building a new two-story, 35-unit senior apartment complex on the former Nelson Chevrolet property in LaGrange. Todd said Keller Development only learned about the LaGrange property because of the task force partnership with its strategic planning organization.
It isn’t just LaGrange that needs to grow. New housing is needed in every community in the county.
Shanahan said Shipshewana is hoping to grow by bringing in new high-speed Internet access.
He said the town has identified a large piece of real estate on the edge of Shipshewana it hopes can be developed into a 100 plus unit housing complex and that the availability of reliable high-speed internet is the key to making that happen.
“If you don’t have high-speed internet, you’re never going to encourage someone from the outside to come in,” he said.
Recently, the town board members pledged to use a portion of the funds the town generated by the sale of the Hostetler’s Hudson Auto Museum to help bring a new high-speed Internet provider to the area.
Miller is part of a company that is currently developing a project that will bring 10 new senior homes to a property on the edge of the LaGrange golf course. But Miller said his firm is also developing a second project that could bring a new housing development to LaGrange within the next two or three years. That project would build approximately 50 new single-family homes in LaGrange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.