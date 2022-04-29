You don’t need to wear a bulletproof vest and strap on a sidearm to be a hero.
Land O’ Lakes Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 126 made a point of that at its annual Awards Appreciation Dinner on April 22 at the St. James Restaurant in Avilla.
The lodge, which consists of approximately 60 police officers from Noble, LaGrange and DeKalb counties, honored a LaGrange County man for his heroism at the event, as well as naming its Police Officer of the Year and its Dispatcher of the Year.
Steven Monroe, a former reserve officer with the Kendalville Police Department, was named the FOP’s Citizen of the Year.
The Police Officer of the Year award was given to Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Johnny Richie for his efforts in save a child who had fallen into a well.
The Dispatcher of the Year honor went to Lori Scandling.
Monroe’s heroics began as he was driving a work truck through heavy fog on Oct 13, 2021, according to Lodge president Brian Walker, who is the chief deputy at the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
“This individual believed he may have seen skid marks on (C.R. 900W), in the dense fog,” Walker said. “He did not see a vehicle, but made a huge mental note in his own mind, that should the fog lift, he would look further.”
On his return trip through the area, Monroe made sure to look again. And this time he spotted just a bit of red in a deep ditch. It was part of the body of an overturned Jeep.
The driver of the Jeep, a 50-year-old woman from Leesburg, had been in the overturned vehicle 5-6 hours, Walker said.
Monroe not only called in the overturned vehicle, but went down to offer assistance. He saw the woman and realized she was still alive but severely injured.
Monroe stayed with the woman, who had compound leg fractures and a serious hip injury, and helped deputies who arrived on the scene.
Due to the nature of her injuries and the time she had spent undiscovered, Walker said the outlook was grim.
“Had he not found her, I really believe that would have been her demise,” Walker said.
Honoring people like Monroe has become a Land O’ Lakes Lodge tradition.
“Citizens do great things all the time,” Walker said. “Sometimes it gets lost in the everyday busyness of life. We need to slow down and show appreciation for those great things.
“We can’t forget people who make a difference.”
Deputy honored
Richie was honored for his efforts in saving a 4-year-old special needs child in rural Noble County on May 30, 2022.
According to Walker, a mother called dispatch to report her child had fallen into a 10-foot well.
Richie made the scene before other rescue personnel. Instead of waiting for help to arrive, he positioned himself in the well which had small amount of water in it, Walker said.
He was able to bring the child, who was nearly hypothermic, to safety. The child was transported to an area hospital and has made a full recovery.
According to Walker, Richie was asked at the scene why he didn’t wait for fire rescue personnel who are more versed in this type of rescue. Richie responded because it was the right thing to do.
Delaying response could have put the boy’s health in jeopardy, according to Walker.
According to Walker, it was just Johnny Richie being Johnny Richie.
“It’s his heart that leads him to do that,” Walker said. “Deputy Richie is one of the most meticulous and focus-driven deputies we have.”
The dispatcher of the year, Scandling, is in her 26th year as being the first contact between people in trouble and help.
“Dispatchers are those who are the first voice for help, the first ear for complaints, and the first to interpret situations that are beyond tense and uncertain,” Walker said.. I
He said Scandling “has been a part of the worst situations at the worst times in someone else’s life and helped everyone out beyond all measure.”
Scandling said she enjoys helping people, and that listening and patience are two good attributes for a dispatcher to have. That and being open to new experiences.
“I still learn stuff every day,” she said.
