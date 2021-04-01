Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Tuesday, March 23, through Monday, March 29, according to jail records.
Adam Nagle, 41, of the 500 block of Wilson Street, Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested Tuesday, March 23, by the Indiana State Police on charges of theft, possession of methamphetamine and criminal mischief.
John Heath, 43, of the 400 block of South Clay Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday, March 24, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
Kevin Hochstetler, 37, of the 300 block of East Peck Avenue, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday, March 24, by LaGrange County on a charge of nonsupport of a dependent child.
Andrew Stark, 32, of the 5600 block of Mill Street, Spencerville, was booked Thursday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of domestic battery.
Carlos Garcia, 42, of the 1300 block of Desert Rider, Red Rancho, New Mexico, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Jacob Lepley, 26, of the 5400 block of South C.R. 980E, Wolcottville, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Aaron Lambright, 20, of the 10200 block of C.R. 18, Middlebury, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of minor in possession.
Deandre Henderson-Bennett, 24, of the 2100 block of Ashland Street, Detroit, Michigan, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating without a license.
Kurt Freverick, 37, of the 9300 block of Dolmen Road, Glenn Allen, Virginia, was booked Saturday to serve a sentence relating to original charges of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
Kevin Stephens, 58, of the 800 block of West U.S. 20, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated and being a habitual traffic law violator.
Blaine Sitts, 29, of the 5500 block of South C.R. 200E, Pleasant Lake, Angola, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on charges of resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense. Sitts posted bond and was released Saturday.
Mandy Gregg, 40, of the 69900 block of Sunny Field, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Richard Wagner, 39, of the 22300 block of Stillwater Court, Elkhart, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, relating to an original charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joseph Spillner, 34, of the 2200 block of South Lima Road, Kendallville, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
James Handshoe, 35, of the 500 block of Vibronium Creek Run, Avilla, was booked Monday to serve a sentence relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Tabitha Conley, 35, of the 100 block of Second Street, Wolcottville, was arrested Monday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Jamie Carey, 28, of the 600 block of Williams Street, Howe, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substan
