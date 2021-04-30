Several booked locally
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Cody M. Boyd, 28, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Boyd was held on $2,500 bond.
Tamela S. Knotts, 50, of the 1800 block of Laramie Trace, Kendallville, was booked at 9:09 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Curtis A. Lepper, 51, of the 1900 block of C.R. 75, Butler, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. Lepper was held on $2,500 bond.
Cory L. Ramer, 34, of the 3400 block of Hanna Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:25 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; and a violation of condition; modification or revocation of specialized driving privileges, a Class C misdemeanor. Ramer was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.