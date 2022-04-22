ALBION — The latest round of Community Crossing grant distributions were announced this week, and Albion wasn’t on the list of recipients released by the state.
And there’s a good reason for that.
Albion didn’t apply.
Not because it didn’t want to, but because it couldn’t — rules for the grant prohibit it. Regulations state that only two such grant projects be open at one time.
The town has done its part, but Albion is still waiting for the Indiana Department of Transportation to officially close out the Community Crossings project which paved the first section of East Hazel Street last year.
“We did our final inspection and walk through in March of this year,” Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller said of that project. “We were very, very happy with the work that was done.”
That original project involved paving Hazel Street from Orange to First streets, and on Hickory from South Street to Washington. Work on the York/Jefferson intersection was also done to make it ADA-compliant. The town was awarded more than $700,000 in grant monies for that work.
The town’s second “active” Community Crossing grant project will be done this summer.
On Nov. 3, 2021, the state announced that Albion would receive $779,475 in Community Crossing grant funding for the project, which will pay for reconstruction of roads, curbing and sidewalk on East Hazel Street from First Street to Fifth Street. The project also could also do similar work on Liberty Street from Main Street to Washington Street.
Terms of the Community Crossing grant require the town pay for 25% of the project.
During its Jan. 11 Albion Town Council meeting, the council voted 4-0 to solicit bids. The low bid was turned in by Albion-based Pulver Asphalt Paving.
Work crews have been doing some preliminary work on the new paving. Tree crews are taking down trees on Liberty Street to make way for the project, which will also include new sidewalks.
“A lot of these trees are just demolishing the sidewalks,” Miller said.
The town is offering a tree replacement program to anyone who loses a tree due to the project. It also plans to plant some on its own.
“If we take a tree out, we like to plant one,” Miller said.
Just because the town couldn’t apply for one of the spring Community Crossing awards, that doesn’t mean the town will be idle this year.
For one, Pulver will be doing that work on East Hazel and Liberty this year.
For another, a one-block stretch of Oak Street — from Main to Jefferson — will be paved as soon as next week, weather permitting.
The road suffered damage due to the heavy construction equipment used to construct the county annex being built on the black west of the Noble County Courthouse.
The town worked with county officials to get the repair work done.
“We entered into an agreement with the county,” Albion Town Manager Jacob Ihrie said. “It’s always good to partner with other governmental units.”
The town also has one more block of paving work it wants to do this summer, on Jefferson Street from Oak to York. The work will involve milling the street down, then resurfacing it. Curb work will also be done in that section.
The money to pay for that project will come from Miller’s Street Department budget.
Miller said if the Community Crossing grant monies remain available, he would like to see all of the town’s street to be “new” within five years.
“It’s a high goal,” Miller said.
Miller said road projects would not be possible without the close collaboration between his department, Ihrie and Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby.
The town expects to be eligible to apply for another Community Crossing this coming fall.
