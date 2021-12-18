AVILLA — Two members of Avilla’s Town Council had some things to say about Town Manager Tena Woenker’s work schedule.
Woenker had a few things to say in return in a brief squabble the town board meeting.
At Thursday’s meeting, members Phil Puckett and Bill Krock complained about Woenker’s work hours during the week, arguing that she needs to make an effort to be available at the office and arrive there at 7:30 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.
Krock said during the meeting that she has been spending a lot of time at the courthouse and that she needs to make the effort to get to the office at 7:30 a.m.
He noted that she is doing things outside the office that her predecessor didn’t do in the past.
She responded to Krock saying that she has been working on getting new grants and meeting with auditors doing things that need to be done.
“There are things that have to be done at the courthouse,” she said at the meeting.
Puckett told her he is not questioning her ability to do the job, but that she needs to make an effort to be in the office during her set hours.
“You need to have a set amount of hours just like fire, police and utilities do so,” Puckett said. “Your hours need to be more concrete and I ask that you make a conscious effort to be here.”
He argued that every town employee should abide by the same rules and not have different standards for different employees.
She responded saying she spends lots of time outside the office because there are other things she has to take care of that need to get done.
“I often meet with developers and business people during the day about things that are important to the town,” she said.
Paul Shepherd, council president, expressed his support for Woenker during the exchange and said that she is doing things in the morning like code enforcement.
“I think she is doing a fine job and is doing what she needs to do,” he said.
When asked about the exchange during the meeting, Woenker said she didn’t know that some council members wanted her to be at the office at 7:30 a.m. and that if she does that she will have to accumulate overtime for doing so.
“I’ve been working an 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. shift since early July,” she said. “In addition to the 40 hours I work, I have to attend other meetings like plan and redevelopment commissions and board of zoning appeals.”
She argues this exchange should have never been handled at a public meeting and there are many different things she needs to deal with during her shift.
She said Puckett and Krock don’t fully understand what a town manager does and she feels hurt and humiliated about the comments they made to her during the meeting.
The News Sun reached out to Puckett for further comment, but he could not be reached in time for publication.
In other business, the council took the next step towards allowing UTVs on the streets by passing the second reading of town ordinance 1632. This approval does not yet make it official.
Steve Howard from Hollingshead Materials Company was present at the meeting representing the company for its proposed annexation.
The company’s proposal is to expand their property by about 10 acres to double the size of its factory and hire more people.
The council plans to hold a special meeting on December 30 and will finalize it by January 13.
