ALBION — Noble Circuit Court will consider on June 5 a petition filed last week challenging the results of Kendallville's District 2 city council result in the Republican primary election.
It's possible Judge Michael Kramer could decide that errors that occurred during the election can't be reconciled to determine a winner and set in motion a re-vote later this summer.
District 2 Republican candidate Ron Stanley filed the challenge last Friday — with the "full support" of the Republican party — in his contest against incumbent Shari Targgart. When votes were counted on May 2, Targgart was ahead 40-34.
But election officials discovered that lingering issues with voter registrations had allowed some voters who don't live in District 2 to cast ballots in the race. At the time, it wasn't clear how many erroneous votes were cast, but after a review of all 74 ballots, it was determined that at least eight were cast by voters who live outside of the District 2 boundaries Kendallville approved in 2022 during its decennial redistricting.
The petition filed with the court said the city's redistricting should have involved review and updates to just over 1,000 voter registrations, but only 42 had been changed before Election Day.
Because the margin of victory was just six votes, Stanley filed suit and the Noble County Republican Party has been supportive to toss the results in an effort to have a fair and correct election for the two candidates seeking the party's nomination to the seat.
There are no Democrats who filed in District 2, so the winner off the Republican primary is currently unopposed in November and would therefore walk into office for 2024-2027.
The court has scheduled a hearing on Stanley's petition to challenge the election results for Monday, June 5, at 11:30 a.m.
Because of the discrepancy, party leaders have said they'd like to re-vote the race with corrected voter registrations and also to address other issues with the May 2 election including having no voting for all other Kendallville residents outside of District 2 — even though there were no contests — as well as omission of names of unopposed Republican candidates Lance Water for mayor, Katie Ritchie for clerk-treasurer and Tara Streb for city council at-large from the ballot.
