KENDALLVILLLE — Local Republicans will caucus March 6 to select Kendallville's next city council member representing District 2.
Republicans will gather for the council caucus at 10 a.m. on March 6 at the Augusta Hills Learning Center, 2080 W. C.R. 300N, Albion, to pick a replacement for Steve Clouse, who resigned his position earlier this week to devote more time to his private law practice and family.
Republicans will be meeting for a county reorganization meeting that morning at Augusta Hills and will hold the caucus following other party business.
Kendallville residents interested in replacing Clouse on the council must live in District 2, which generally covers all of the area west of Main Street and norther of Drake Road in the city.
City council members meet twice per month on the first and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Members also serve on city committees and may also be assigned to represent the city as the council’s representative on other local government boards.
Council members are paid $5,500 annually for their service to the city.
The candidate selected by precinct committeemen will fill out the rest of Clouse's four-year term, which runs through the end of 2023.
Those interested should contact Noble County Republican Party Chairwoman Shelly Williams at 242-0351.
