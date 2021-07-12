KENDALLVILLE — 4-Hers showing in the main show area this year will be experiencing something new underfoot, thanks to a new artificial turf surface installed this year.
Gone is the arena of dirt and sawdust in place of plush new astroturf.
Donated by Schrader Auction and Real Estate Company, the new show arena turf was laid in memory of longtime fair and 4-H support Roger Diehm, who died unexpectedly in March.
Diehm was always pushing for new innovations and supported anything that could make a better fair experience for participants and spectators, Mike Earnhart said during a hog weigh-in at the arena Monday morning.
“Anything that was new and exciting, he was always for,” Earnhart said, adding he was sure Diehm would have been in full support of switching up surfaces. “He would’ve been full bore on doing it.”
Ahead of this year’s fair, organizers had been researching and artificial surface for the show arena as an alternative to the typical dirt and sawdust there year to year.
When they decided to pull the trigger and give the turf a try, Schrader Real Estate and Auction, which Diehm previously worked for, offered to cover the approximately $7,000 cost as a tribute to the longtime fair benefactor.
Earnhart said Diehm was always pushing for something new, so the turf feels like a fitting memorial for him at this year’s fair.
Switching away from that had some obvious benefits in not just maintenance but also for health impacts and judging impacts.
“There’s no dust,” Earnhart said, noting that it’s not uncommon for people to leave the show arena at the end of the day having a reaction to a day to being in the area with a lot of particulate matter in the air.
The artificial turf should alleviate scratchy or water eyes, scratchy throats and breathing problems, since there won’t be any dust circulating in the air.
The show area was concreted underneath with the turf laid on top. It’s got some drainage to it in case it gets wet — weather from rain blowing in, spills or the inevitable animal urine — and animal poop scoops up pretty easily off the surface.
Earnhart said the show arena got its first trial on Sunday night with the gilt show, and although the turf is sporting a few stains from hog droppings, overall the fake grass got a positive reception.
Earnhart said the judges also liked it better, because the short fake grass made it easier to see animal hooves and watch how hogs were walking as opposed to the piles of usual sawdust.
“It went very well,” he said of the first trial.
Showrunners will be monitoring how the turf fares and holds up during this year’s events. At the end of the fair, the turf can be pulled up, thoroughly cleaned and stored until next year.
As long as it’s well-maintained year to year, Earnhart said the turf should last several years.
