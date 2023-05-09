Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from the morning of Monday, May 1, through the morning of Monday, May 8, according to jail records.
Travis T. Huffman, 27, of the 400 block of Ramona Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 3:42 p.m. Monday, May 1, on two warrants. No charging information provided. Huffman was held on $1,500 bond.
Kelly M. Jordan, 42, of the 6500 block of North C.R. 300E, Columbia City, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. Monday, May 1, by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jordan was held without bond.
Lemuel Torres, 36, of the 100 block of West Orange Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Monday, May 1, by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Torres was also held on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Torres was held on $2,500 bond.
Evian N. Clifton, 21, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was booked at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a violation of drug court.
Todd K. Barry, 51, of the 200 block of Burnam Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Barry was held without bond.
Tawonda Charlton, 45, of the 1700 block of Louis Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jerry D. Davis, 60, of the 700 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was booked at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Austin R. Hart, 22, of the 4000 block of Wawonaissa Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:26 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on two warrants charging Class A misdemeanors. No further charging information provided. Hart was held on $3,500 bond.
Geddy S. Hopkins, 30, of the 3300 block of West C.R. 400S, Albion, was arrested at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday on a court order charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Hopkins was held without bond.
Jerry M. Kiester, 56, of the 200 block of Spring Beach Road, Rome City, was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Thursday by Rome City police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 5 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor. Kiester was held without bond.
Katrina D. Kelly, 35, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was booked at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday by to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Wendell L. Powers, 42, of the 8500 block of West C.R. 50N, Kimmell, was booked at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation.
Layton O. Slone, 23, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Slone was held on $2,500 bond.
Stephanie M. Tikkanen, 41, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Tikkanen was held without bond.
Janay B. Yates, 50, of the 400 block of South Seventh Street, Albion, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Class B misdemeanor. Yates was held without bond.
Abdullah A. Alsalimi, 40, of the 2400 block of Grayling Street, Hamtramck, Michigan, was arrested at 3:07 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Alsalimi was held without bond.
Jackie W. Jerome, 18, of the 500 block of Brookmont Drive, New Haven, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; three counts of criminal recklessness (aggressive driving serious bodily injury), a Level 6 felony; reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor; aggressive driving, a Class A misdemeanor; criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class A misdemeanor. Jerome was held without bond.
Marie L. Bennett, 43, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 2 a.,m. Saturday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provide. Bennett was held on $1,000 cash bond.
Walter D. Hawthorne II, 48, of the 69500 block of Union Road south, Union, Michigan, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony; and being a habitual traffic law violator, a Level 6 felony. Hawthorne was held on $2,500 bond.
Savannah D. Keith, 20, of the 79900 block of West C.R. 500S, Pleasant Lake, was served a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor at the jail. No further charging information provided. Keith was released on her own recognizance.
Marco Lara Del La Cruz, 28, of the 200 block of West Miller Street, LaOtto, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. Del La Cruz was held without bond.
Christopher W. Leathers, 40, of the 200 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Leathers was held without bond.
Eduardo M. Ramirez, 18, of the 700 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and minor consume an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Ramirez was released on his own recognizance.
Heather M. Correa, 51, of the 300 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was booked at 10:36 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Trevor A. Grady, 22, of the 4500 block of South C.R. 1175E, Hudson, was arrested at 5:26 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Daniel W. Resler, 30, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 300E, Churubusco, was arrested at 11:46 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Resler was held on $2,500 bond.
Christopher A. Bailer, 47, of the 1900 block of Shasta Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of intimidation, a Class A misdemeanor. Bailer was held on $2,500 bond.
Jeffrey A. Hldebrand, 57, of the 200 block of South Calvin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:07 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hldebrand was held without bond.
Kevin J. Hinton, 68, of the 800 block of South Circle Drive East, Cromwell, was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor; and intimidation, a Level 6 felony. Hinton was held without bond.
Steven B. Krieger, 45, of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Krieger was held on $4,192.46 bond.
Sterling R. Messer, 32, of the 200 block of Iddings Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of habitual traffic law violator, a Level 6 felony. Messer was held on $2,500 bond.
