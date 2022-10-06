GREEN CENTER — The Green Center Haunted Schoolhouse will be open for ghoulish business Friday night, scaring visitors for 40 years for a good cause. The annual hair-raising fundraiser, along with several other events, keep the community center’s operations alive.
The Haunted Schoolhouse, at 2768 E. C.R. 300S, Albion, will welcome visitors Oct. 7-8, Oct. 14-15, Oct. 21-22, and Oct. 28-29 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is $12 per person; credit and debit cards are accepted.
Fred Inniger of WAWK will do a live remote broadcast Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A $1 discount coupon is available on the website: https://www.greencenterhauntedschoolhouse.com/ for phones or for printing. The attraction’s Facebook link is: https://www.facebook.com/GreentownshipCC/.
More than 3,000 visitors got a good scare in 2021. All ages are welcome at the haunted schoolhouse, but visitors should be aware that they will crawl, climb, slide, and squeeze through tight spaces and navigate through total blackout areas to escape.
However, visitors will not have to wait outdoors to enter the attraction. The line is inside the building, with indoor restrooms and concessions available.
Once inside, visitors will encounter such features as the Tomb of No Return, the Library, Snake Pit, Haunted Swamp, Hall of Spiders and the Craze Maze.
Community Center board member Bill Pappe has been the chief ghoul of the haunted schoolhouse from the beginning. He said the event is a team effort with board members and volunteer pitching in.
“I have a core group of men who are my right hand,” he said. “Rick McDowell is a board member of 20-plus years. Gary McDowell has a lot of wild ideas, Tyler Gilbert and Gage Shia are the do-it-all guys.”
Pappe said four groups of Central Noble High School students each take a weekend to volunteer their help to the resident ghosts, goblins, zombies and Creatures of the Night that inhabit the Haunted Schoolhouse.
The building served as Green Center School until 1982, when Smith-Green Community Schools consolidated its elementary schools. The school district offered the building to Green Township for $1, a deal the township took to create the community center.
The first Haunted Schoolhouse was held that same year in two classrooms. The Haunted Schoolhouse has expanded into more classrooms over the years, evolving into some custom-build rooms that are permanent fixtures in the building.
A pancake breakfast, ice cream social, fall festival and a fish-and-tenderloin dinner also raise money for the community center.
