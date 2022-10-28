ALBION — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Fort Wayne man accused in a shooting incident in Bixler Lake Park in August 2021 after he failed to appear for a scheduled pre-trial conference on Oct. 17.
The warrant for Taron T. Swazer, 21, was issued on Oct. 18, according to court records.
Swazer, 21, was formally charged in Noble Circuit Court in August 2021 with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; carrying a handgun without a license with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 5 felony; and criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.
During a court hearing Aug. 18, 2021, in Noble Superior Court II, Judge Steve Hagen ordered Swazer be held on $50,000 bond. Noble County Deputy Prosecutor Leslie Shively had requested Swazer be held on $100,000 bond, calling him a danger to the community.
If convicted of a Level 3 felony, Swazer could be sentenced to anywhere from three to 16 years in prison, with an advisory sentence of nine years.
Swazer posted bond on Aug. 26, 2021.
He appeared at several other pre-trail conferences, but did not show up for the Oct. 17 conference as required.
When Swazer is arrested, Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer ordered Swazer to be held without bond.
The victim of the shooting, Austin Hart, 20, suffered injury to his leg and hip and was intubated at the time of a probable cause hearing which was held Aug. 16, according to a transcript of that hearing. Shively told the court on that Hart was still incapacitated at the time of the hearing.
According to court documents filed in the case, Kendallville police said Swazer was identified by two witnesses as the person who allegedly fired the shots on the north side of Bixler Lake during a botched exchange of money for alleged THC vapes. THC is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Someone allegedly took the THC vapes from Swazer but did not provide the cash it was supposed to be exchanged for, police said.
As of Swazer’s initial hearing on Aug. 19, 2021, Shively said authorities had not confirmed the vape cartridges seized contained THC.
Hart, who spoke with Then News Sun from his hospital room on Aug. 23, said the vapes were not related to marijuana but “all nicotine,” like the kind that are legally available for sale at gas stations or other locations. Hart said the Bixler Lake Park purchase was occurring, however, because the people trying to buy the vapes were underage.
The legal age nationally and in Indiana to purchase nicotine-containing vapes or other tobacco products is 21 years old.
Hart said some friends of his were the ones who called to set up the buy and that, while he was at the park, he was a bystander who got caught in the crossfire when bullets started flying.
“I did not contact them. My buddies contacted them. They’re minors,” Hart said. “I literally had nothing to do with it.”
Swazer was located in a 2012 Dodge Avenger with four other people who met with Hart and a group of other people Saturday night at Bixler Lake Park, documents allege.
Swazer was in the rear passenger seat of the Avenger, by the window.
Two individuals who were at the park with Hart approached the rear passenger window of the Avenger, documents allege. Swazer allegedly had the vapes and one of those two individuals had the money that was supposed to be exchanged.
The individual with the money grabbed the vapes, but instead of handing over the money, kept it, and the two “went off and then went running,” Kendallville Police Department Detective Angela Handshoe testified at the probable cause hearing. “That’s when the shots were fired.”
Police allege at least seven or eight shots were fired in the incident and described it as a “drug deal gone bad.”
Police said at approximately 10:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, officers responded to an alleged shooting victim in the 1200 block of Dowling Street where they discovered Hart.
Officers were advised the suspect or suspects might be in a black Dodge passenger car. While responding to the scene, officers discovered a black 2012 Dodge Avenger in the area of Park Avenue and Dowling Street.
The occupants of the vehicle were detained in connection with the investigation.
According to the hearing transcripts, a black handgun was recovered in the rear passenger seat of the Avenger along with two shell casings.
Swazer’s prior conviction on the handgun possession charge came in DeKalb County.
On March 3, 2021, Swazer pleaded guilty to carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
While performing an inventory of the vehicle during a traffic stop in October 2020, Officer Adam Barton located a small black Smith and Wesson MP Shield 9 mm under the front passenger seat of Swazer’s vehicle. Barton advised that the weapon was loaded with a round in the chamber and with a loaded magazine. The weapon was listed as being stolen out of Allen County.
Swazer said the gun was his and that he didn’t have a valid handgun permit, according to the affidavit. Swazer said he bought the gun for $165 from an unknown subject at a party he attended in Fort Wayne in April 2020. He told police he bought the gun for protection and that it should not have been stolen, the affidavit said.
Judge Adam Squiller imposed a 90-day suspended sentence and a $150 fine. Swazer was not placed on probation but was ordered to remain on good behavior.
As part of an agreement, a charge of theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony, was dismissed.
