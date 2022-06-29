ELKHART — Despite record-high gas and diesel prices, the RV Industry Association reports that May was another record month for RV manufacturers.
According to an RVIA survey of manufacturers ending in May, total RV shipments ended the month at 50,529 new units, the best May on record and an increase of 2.6% compared to the 49,241 units shipped during May 2021. Through May, RV shipments are up 11.8 percent compared to the same point last year with 279,038 wholesale shipments.
“The summer RVing season is off to an incredible start with millions of Americans heading to their favorite outdoor destination to spend quality time with friends and family,” said RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby. “Thanks to the work of RV manufacturers and suppliers, consumers looking to purchase a new RV have more options to choose from as inventory continues to be rebuilt at RV dealerships across North America.”
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month up 2.6% against last May with 45,608 shipments. Motorhomes finished the month up 3.2% compared to the same month last year with 4,921 units.
Park Model RVs ended May up 35.2% compared to May 2021 with 411 wholesale shipments. To date, park model RVs are down about 0.8% with 1,864 shipments.
While early 2022 shipment results have been strong, the RVIA said it does see signs of the market leveling off against 2021’s record numbers. The latest 2022 RV Roadsigns forecast projects RV shipments for 2022 to range between 537,800 and 561,900 units with a most likely year-end total of 549,900 units, an 8.4 percent decline when compared with the 600,240 units shipped in 2021.
The learn more, visit the RV Industry Association website.
