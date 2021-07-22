KENDALLVILLE — East Noble's new superintendent is happy and excited to be working in her home community.
Now, she'll be working to get acquainted with the local traditions and culture and chart the next steps for the county's largest school district.
In a short school board meeting on Wednesday, the only item on the agenda was an introduction to and from new Superintendent Teresa Gremaux.
Gremaux was officially hired last week on July 12 and takes over for former Superintendent Ann Linson, who retired June 30 after leading the district for 11 years.
Gremaux — pronounced "Grem-O" for people who might get tripped up by the French stem on her last name — has northeast Indiana roots, not only from growing up in the region but starting her educational career in this corner of Indiana.
She grew up in Bluffton and graduated from Bluffton High School, which she said is a "very similar hometown" to Kendallville. Being semi-nearby in Wells County, she was familiar with East Noble despite a Bluffton Tiger.
"I remember growing up and thinking East Noble was the place to be," she said.
At the start of her educational career she began teaching elementary school for East Allen County Schools, where after six years in the classroom she rose to the position of principal for another six years. Having led the elementary school, East Allen tapped her to move into a principal job at Harding Middle School, where she led the admin team for three years.
At that time she was studying for her doctorate and superintendent license before heading west across the state to Monon to take her first district leadership job as superintendent for North White School Corp. for four years.
Ever since the start of her superintendent career, she's had a cottage on Sylvan Lake in Rome City, which went from cottage to home and became her residence. With the lake and Noble County calling, Gremaux took her next job as superintendent of Manchester Community School Corp. in North Manchester.
"For the last six years we had a cottage on Sylvan Lake, ended up building a home there," she said.
Making long commutes, Gremaux jumped at the opening in East Noble and was grateful for the school board's decision to hire her on as their next leader.
As for her style as superintendent, Gremaux said she's a practioner of "servant leadership," aiming to support East Noble's staff and students in whatever ways she can.
"It is my job to serve those that are employees of the school corporation and make sure they have the opportunity, the tools, the equipment, whatever the support is to make sure they can be successful," she said. "We will try to find a way to help support them in any way we can."
Gremaux said she doesn't come into East Noble with an preconceived agenda of wanting to do A, B and C. Instead, in her first 90 days she's wanting to get out into the schools and community and meet teachers, staff, parents and students to learn more about how people view the school system and what they want.
"I just want to understand the district. That is my goal, to understand the traditions, the values that are important to East Noble and the community and learn about curriculum and instruction so wise decisions can be made," she said.
"It would be very irresponsible to me to walk in these doors and say 'We need to do this,'" Gremaux said.
During that time she'll be learning more about where East Noble has come during Linson's tenure as superintendent and whether they need to revisit, tweak or change course. Otherwise, "If it's not broken, we're not going to fix it," she said.
"I want nothing more than to be able to carry on with those traditions, just honored to be here and serve this community," she said.
In other business Wednesday, the school board:
• Heard public comment from five residents on various topics including opposition to a COVID-19 vaccine lottery and student vaccination efforts, opposition to mask usage and other safety and infection control processes in place during the 2020-21 school year.
Masks will be option during the coming school year and COVID-19 vaccines are not required for students or staff, although East Noble has encouraged all attendees to get vaccinated if able as a method of preventing transmission of the virus.
• Approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations: Brad Parker as special education teacher at East Noble High School; Maria Torres as Spanish teacher at the high school; Melanie Cross as instructiona assistant at Avilla Elementary; Tiffany Murad as instructional assistant at Wayne Center Elementary; Lauren Clark as media assistant at Wayne Center; Linda Littlebrant as transportation driver; Brad Fifer as food service assistant at the high school; and Kassandra Galbreath as swim/dive coach at East Noble Middle School.
Reassignments: Katie Probst from third-grade teacher at Wayne Center Elementary to health/P.E. Teacher at East Noble High School; and Terry Longsworth from route driver to full-time special needs route driver.
New hires: Seth Kohrman as Spanish teacher at East Noble High School; Tabbetha Moran and Brooke Rowe as instructional assistants at South Side Elementary; Olivia Fields and Emily Schneider as instructional assistants at East Noble High School; James Greer as second-shift custodian at North Side Elementary; Christopher Smith as third-shift custodian, Christopher Streb as second-shift custodian and Kurt Wolf as second-shift custodian at East Noble High School; and Aaron Edwards as head girls' tennis coach at East Noble High School.
