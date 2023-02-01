KENDALLVILLE — Thrive by 5 serving LaGrange and Noble Counties wants to meet people the organization is calling, “emerging child care providers.” These might be folks who have thought – however briefly — about opening their home to children, high school students looking for a career path, stay-at-home moms who want to earn some extra income, or anyone who has thought it would be fun to work in a child care center. This can even include existing child care providers who want to expand their business.
There is a serious lack of child care options in LaGrange and Noble counties. The regulated providers are full, and in some cases, children might be on a wait list for a year before a spot opens up for them. Parents are prevented from working – and are even losing their jobs – because child care is not available. To solve these issues, the community needs to find more child care providers so parents can find someone to love and care for their children while they are at work. Thrive by 5 is committed to supporting these “emerging providers” as they embark on a career in early learning.
“We want to help,” said Thrive by 5 Coalition coordinator Jenna Anderson. “But we know that the path will be different for everyone. While one person may need financial assistance to pay for their Child Development Associate, another may need a fence to become licensed. We know there is no one-size-fits-all approach to supporting emerging providers, so we want to work with each of you individually to determine the right approach to our assistance.”
To start the search for emerging providers, Thrive By 5 is hosting a meeting for anyone interested in talking with the coalition. It will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Albion Pizza Depot, 112 N. Orange St., Albion. That’s dinner time, so Thrive by 5 will be providing a buffet of Pizza Depot specialties.
Please RSVP at https://bit.ly/EmergingProviders. For those who aren’t able to make it but still want to talk with Thrive By 5, send an email to jenna@thriveby5coalition.org, or call coalition coordinator Jenna Anderson at 260-445-3369.
