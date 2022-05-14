KENDALLVILLE — The magic is coming back this Saturday.
For the third time in four years — COVID killed the fantasy in 2020 for one year — Kendallville’s family-friendly Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival is returning to downtown.
The unique event first ran in 2019 and was an immediate success, drawing dozens of vendors and hundreds of patrons to the Main Street festival with plenty of fun and magic for children, and children-at-heart parents.
The Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival was an offshoot of the downtown’s fairy door program, in which downtown business hosted the small decorative pieces and connected them via QR to short stories about the fairy, gnomes or trolls who lived behind them in Kendallville. The program was a literacy partnership with Kendallville Public Library and an easy, fun addition to the downtown corridor.
City event planners decided to go bigger, however, spawning a festival based off that premise. It turned out to be an immediate hit with families, who flocked to Main Street for the event in its inaugural yet.
The festival has grown to attract attendees not just from Kendallville and the nearby Noble County area, but drawing families from across northeast Indiana coming to downtown to enjoy the family friendly activities.
Now in its third go-around, the fairy festival has continued to grow and add new features to the four-hour downtown event, running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this coming Saturday, May 21.
This year’s festival will boast 62 vendors ranging from the KPC Media Group photo booth to vendors selling everything from jewelry to toys to clothes to food to activity booths with crafts and games for kids to enjoy.
Festival-goers will also be able to enjoy a variety of live entertainment events.
Mark’s Ark Animals will present from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Tinkerbell from Your Party Princess will be located at the photo booth just south of Mitchell Street from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; the Celestial Circus will perform from from 1-2 p.m.; there are hourly dance and theater performances at the pocket park across from City Hall at Main and Rush Streets; and WhatchamaCAKES will be hosting a fairy tea party from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. even after the festival wraps up.
Families can also plan to stay for a free movie screening of “How To Train Your Dragon” at the Strand Theatre, sponsored by KPC Media Group.
This year’s festival will also include a new fairy village set up on East William Street that kids can explore, with yard games on the opposite side of the intersection on West William Street. A food court area will be set up along West Rush Street.
Horse-drawn carriage rides will also be available for a fee, with pickup on Rush Street near City Hall.
Parking for the event is available in public lots behind the Main Street shops on both east and west sides of the downtown corridor.
The fairy festival is one of several downtown events Kendallville has been bringing to its Main Street corridor among ongoing revitalization efforts.
The city completed a $1.53 million streetscape project in 2020-21 and is in the midst of a $2 million PreservINg Main Street facade program to revitalize exteriors of 15 downtown buildings. The city redevelopment commission has also chipped in an additional $300,000 toward facade work, while the city also constructed its downtown pocket park, first opened just before Christmas and officially dedicated in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.