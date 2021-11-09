ALBION — Those looking for the perfect, community-minded gift for the holidays, to say “thank you,” reward exceptional employee performance or celebrate a happy occasion now have the option to purchase the Be Noble Card, a “community gift card” that directly supports Noble County’s small business community.
The Be Noble Card is an e-gift card that can be purchased online at shopnoblein.com and redeemed at more than 20 Noble County small businesses including restaurants, breweries, retail shops, entertainment venues, health and wellness providers, and even for overnight accommodations.
Participating businesses can be found in Albion, Avilla, LaOtto, Ligonier, Kendallville, Kimmel and Rome City.
The Be Noble Card is offered by SHOPNoble, the small business support arm of the Noble County Economic Development Corp. Noble County small businesses that wish to join the community card program may join at no charge using the “Join” button on the website page where cards are sold. For more information, contact Noble County EDC at 636-3800 or email shopnoble@noblecountyedc.com.
The Be Noble Card may be sent directly via email to the intended recipient or may printed off and delivered in person or by the U.S. Postal Service regular mail. Be Noble Cards are redeemed as a Mastercard at participating business locations.
A full list of participating locations is available online, as well as tools to check a card balance, at https://app.yiftee.com/gift-card/noble-county-in or by clicking on the “Gift Card” button at shopnoblein.com.
At the time of launch in time for the Christmas season, the number of participating businesses has grown to more than 20 including five retailers, nine food establishments, multiple entertainment venues, bed and breakfasts and more. Be Noble Cards can be redeemed for food and drinks, merchandise, groceries, floral gifts, accommodations, sweet treats, gaming supplies, massage services, movies, pet services and more.
