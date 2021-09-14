LAGRANGE — Dylan Diericx, the Iowa man charged with causing the death of a four-year-old boy in his care last month appeared in person for a preliminary hearing Monday afternoon in LaGrange County Superior Court.
Diericx walked into the courtroom wearing a LaGrange County Jail orange jumpsuit, his hands and feet shackled, and sat down in the courtroom’s jury box to wait for the court staff to call his case.
The LaGrange County Prosecutor Travis Glick charged Diericx with neglect of a dependent for allegedly causing the death of four-year-old Brantley Welford, the son of Diericx’s girlfriend, Tori Welford.
The young child pulled unconscious and unresponsive from the sleeper compartment of Diericx’s semi-truck on August 19 as it sat in a parking lot of the Shipshewana Trading Place property. The young boy was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne where he died three days later.
In the probable cause documents filed with the court last month by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigating the case, Brantley Welford apparently suffered a number of injuries, including broken bones, facial cuts and bruises, and blunt force trauma to the back of his skull while being care for by Diericx. Diericx admitted to investigators he had been responsible for the child’s care for the five days before he called 911 to report Welford‘s injuries.
Diericx allegedly told investigators Welford’s injuries were the result of “horseplay” between he and the child in the cab of his truck, the document’s said.
Monday’s preliminary hearing was the first formal appearance of Diericx with his court appointed attorney, Stanley Campbell of Fort Wayne. The hearing lasted two minutes. Campbell almost immediately asked the court for a continuance in the case, saying he has yet to see any of the evidence collected by investigators and prosecutors against his client. Diericx remained silent, seated in a chair next to Campbell.
LaGrange County Prosecutor Travis Glick told the court his office has collected a “significant amount of discovery” in its case against Diericx. He added that his office would start making that material available to Campbell.
LaGrange County Superior Court Judge Lisa Bowen-Slaven granted Campbell’s request for a continuance, and scheduled another preliminary hearing for Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m.
Diericx was released after posting $250,000 bond on Monday.
