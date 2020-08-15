LAGRANGE — The body of a man found Thursday floating face down in the Little Elkhart River in Wolcottville has been identified as 22-year-old Wolcottville resident Austin Padgett.
Police said Padgett’s body did not indicate foul play was involved in his death.
Authorities recovered Padgett’s body about noon Thursday from the small river that winds its way through the north side of Wolcottville.
A state crew working in the area first spotted the body and alerted police about 9:38 a.m. Thursday. Wolcottville Town Marshal Nate Sprunger was the first officer to arrive on the scene.
Officers from the Wolcottville Marshal’s office, the Indiana State Police, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Lagrange County Sheriff’s Office all participated in the investigation.
LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tracy Harker said Friday that Padgett was found floating face down in the river. His body was pulled from the water by a DNR officer and examined by the LaGrange County Coroner. Harker added a preliminary investigation by police showed Padgett’s body exhibited no outward signs of trauma.
An autopsy was performed on Padgett Friday morning in Fort Wayne. The results of that autopsy are not expected to be released for several weeks.
Padgett’s death remains under investigation.
