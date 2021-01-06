GOSHEN — An Avilla man was involved in a chain-reaction crash which killed a Bremen man Monday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department.
According to a sheriff’s department news release, Noel J. Jimenez, 55, died in the crash.
Jimenez was driving a 2016 Toyota RAV-4 at approximately 2:50 p.m. and had stopped behind a line of eastbound vehicles on U.S. 6 at the intersection of C.R. 100, waiting for another vehicle to turn north on C.R. 100 from U.S. 6.
The RAV-4 was rear-ended by a 2015 Isuzu box truck driven by Bret D. Sible, 24, of Avilla. According to police news release, Sible “failed to slow down or stop, crashing into the rear” of the Toyota.
Sible was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for lacerations on his hands, neck and complaint of hip pain.
Jimenez was transported by ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital where he later died.
The force of the crash pushed the RAV-4 into a 2014 Ford Escape, which was then pushed into a 2002 GMC Sierra. The Sierra was pushed by the force of the impact into a 2020 Subaru Forrester, which then struck a 2014 Chevrolet Impala.
The driver of the Escape was also taken to the hospital with a complaint of rib pain.
Sible was not cited at the scene but the crash remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department.
