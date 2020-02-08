With election season at the state and national level ongoing, leaders are touting the economy as one that is good for everyone.
During Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, President Donald Trump kicked off his speech by singing the praises of the economy.
“Jobs are booming,” Trump said during the opening of his address. “Our country is thriving and highly respected again.”
He said the U.S. economy is the “best it’s ever been,” with unemployment at 3.5%.
During Gov. Eric Holcomb’s State of the State address on Jan. 14, he opened with the state’s economic numbers.
“Since I first took this podium in 2017, our unemployment rate has dropped to 3.2% — a 19-year low — lower than the national average and lower than every state we touch,” Holcomb said. “We’ve set all-time records in job commitments and capital investment. In fact, there are an additional 88,000 jobs in the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s pipeline because of the work that’s been done in the past three years.”
These record statistics aren’t always making life better for residents in northeast Indiana, though.
Rev. Angie Kidd, executive director of Common Grace Ministries in Kendallville, and Renee Florin, executive director of SonShine Ministries in Auburn say they are still seeing large numbers of people looking for assistance.
The majority of the people they are seeing are those working minimum wage jobs, the elderly, those on disability and those with handicaps.
“We are steady from last year,” Kidd said. “Seventy-five percent of the people we see have income, but it is hard to make ends meet.”
Florin said her organization has served more new people in the last two months than it did during the same period last year.
“I had half a dozen new families come to the pantry on Monday,” she said.
Pastor John Boyanowski of the Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church said the food bank at the church has seen 10-15 more families each week compared to 2019 statistics. The food bank in the small community in southern Steuben County is serving between 80 and 85 families per week.
“We are seeing a mixture of both elderly and younger couples,” he said.
During January, SonShine Ministries served 517 people, compared to 422 in January of 2019. On the first food distribution of February, the ministry served 60 people; in February of 2019 the ministry served 443 people. In January, the ministry provided food for 174 children.
Kidd said her ministry is seeing somewhere between 250 and 300 people a month.
Those numbers may be a little deceiving though, because Common Grace Ministries only provides assistance to residents living in the 46755 zip code. SonShine Ministries provides assistance to all residents of DeKalb County.
Florin said even though people are working, they are still having trouble making ends meet because of the cost of food.
“The price of food has gone up everywhere,” she said. “Think about how expensive it has gotten for people on a fixed income.”
Florin said residents coming to her who are on fixed incomes are trying to live on $900 to $1,200 a month.
“Food is a necessity of life,” she said. “We have removed one of the basics itself from being affordable for people.”
Boyanowski said a lot of the residents visiting the church’s pantry are in financial binds due to medical bills and other circumstances.
Making ends meet
Pantries throughout northeastern Indiana rely on the communities they serve to keep their doors open. Food donations and monetary donations fill the shelves of pantries on a monthly basis.
A recent change at the corporate level has made obtaining food a little more difficult for some pantries within northeastern Indiana. SonShine Ministries used to receive donations directly from the Walmart Distribution Center in Auburn; recent changes have forced Walmart to donate its food to the Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne. Food pantries can then purchase food from Community Harvest at a discounted rate.
Florin said the change may force her ministry to change the way it operates because of the amount of donations it receives.
“We are going to need help from the community,” Florin said. “We are in need of both food and money.”
Currently, Florin has enough food on her shelves to feed residents for another two or three months. Her ministry receives around $740 in donations each month and the ministry has an electric bill of around $600 a month because of the refrigerators and freezers on-site to store food.
Florin said if donations don’t improve, she may have to limit the people she serves to just residents of Auburn, similar to the way Common Grace Ministries does in Kendallville with its residents.
By only serving residents of her community, Kidd dropped her food budget drastically.
Kidd, her staff and volunteers at the pantry will direct non-Kendallville residents to other pantries within the county to make sure they get the assistance they need. She said there are several other pantries within the county and surrounding area that serve residents.
Kidd’s ministry receives a large amount of donations from area residents. Earlier this week, Kidd picked up 2 tons of food collected for her ministry from the community.
Boyanowski said his ministry accepts any donations, but monetary donations make the biggest difference. He explained monetary donations allow the church to purchase food at a reduced rate from Community Harvest Food Bank.
Volunteers making a difference
Preparing for Thursday night’s distribution at SonShine Ministries, Mike Molina was stocking the large counter in the pantry’s receiving area.
Molina is just one of several volunteers that help on a daily and weekly basis.
Molina, whose family utilized the pantry after a recent house fire, said the pantry is good for the community.
“It was a tremendous help to us,” he said. “It helped us get through at the end of the month when money was running low.”
He said it feels good to volunteer his time to help others.
It is that giving back spirit that helps pantries survive. SonShine Ministries and Common Grace Ministries also utilize volunteers at their ministries.
Kidd said earlier this week, three new residents who were waiting to get food signed up to be volunteers at her ministry.She believes the ministry has formed a small community of volunteers that have become good neighbors.
She shared a recent story about one of her clients, which she calls “neighbors.”
She said one of the neighbors, who was on house arrest, had a recent set back and was re-arrested. Upon getting out of jail, she had her mother drive her to the pantry before going to the prosecutor’s office to receive her ankle monitor.
“She came back here to see if she still had a place to go,” Kidd said. “What was important to her was, could she come back to volunteer?”
Kidd believes that is because of the relationship the woman had made with the other volunteers at the ministry.
Kidd said as long as the woman stays clean and sober, there is always a place for her to volunteer.
Editor’s Note: This is the first story in a two-part series on northeast Indiana food pantries. Next week we will take a look at the issues surrounding receiving food donations from Community Harvest Food Bank and the recent changes at the organization.
