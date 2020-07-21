EMMA — Saying its “No. 1 desire to provide in-person instruction for some normalcy” for its students, the Westview School Corp. has put together a plan to reopen the school system next month. On Friday, Westview’s administrative staff mailed to parents its “Return to Learn” plan for the 2020-21 school year.
The document, which lays out the basic plan for students to return to the classroom starting on Aug. 12, said the school system is prepared to move to at-home learning if needed, but once again emphasizes the district’s belief that the best education occurs within the classroom with its “talented teachers.”
Westview Superintendent Randy Miller admits the coming school year, like last year, won’t be a normal one and cautions parents just needed to be aware of that.
“There might be some stop and go to our school year,” he said. “But it is our intention to get in as many days of face-to-face education as possible. We owe it to the students to try and give them some sense of normalcy.”
Like other school systems, Westview is embracing social distancing where possible, encouraging good hygiene and requiring students and staff to carry a face mask with them at all times.
Although the school system document admits it can’t eliminate all the risks associated with the coronavirus, by following the health department’s recommended protocols, it can mitigate the virus’s ability to spread.
Like other school systems, Westview is encouraging parents to keep a close eye on their children and monitor them. Symptoms to look for include a fever greater than 100.4 degrees, a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with a chill, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or a runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
“We’re just encouraging people to continue doing all the good practices,” Miller said. “The business world has attempted to move on and live and work with this. It’s high time that our education system moves on too.”
Miller said his biggest concern is for members of his staff who fall into the high-risk categories for coronavirus and what the school can do to protect them.
Like other school districts, Westview also is offering families an option to enroll in an alternative education program that would allow students to study from home. The deadline to apply for that program is July 31.
“We want to accommodate as many people as we can, but we definitely believe that the face-to-face education works best for us and it’s reflected in the attitudes of our community,” Miller said.
In order to make contact tracing possible if needed, students will be required to sit in assigned seats on the bus and wear a face mask. Face masks will be required in classrooms as well where social distancing is not possible.
Miller admitted the subject of face masks remains controversial but said he ‘s asking Westview families to simply follow the rules.
“We just need everybody to take a deep breath and relax. What I am asking parents to do is a show of grace, like we show grace to our local grocery stores and gas stations, our local businesses and factories,” Miller said. “Please show us the same grace and patience with us as we learn how to deal with and work with this.”
Also, Miller promises the school system will have hand sanitizer available in every Westview schoolroom, that staff will be cleaning desks and other high-touch surfaces throughout each building multiple times each day.
“We’re going to have the cleanest buildings we’ve ever had,” he added. “We’re going to be working our tails off to make this work.”
The plan sent home to parents also includes plans in case the school system has to shut down one or all of its buildings because of a coronavirus outbreak. Those plans are divided into a short-term Plan B for situations lasting one to five days for students in k-8 as well as a long term home learning Plan C for long lasting shutdowns. The plan calls for Jr./Sr. high school students to automatically move into an at-home learning plan using Google Classroom in case of any coronavirus shutdown.
Those students who show symptoms for COVID-19 or test positive for the disease will be asked to remain out of school until they are cleared by the health department, a family doctor or have passed 10 days since the start of their symptoms and have been fever-free for at least 72 hours.
Individuals directly exposed to COVID-19 will be required to quarantine at home for at least 14 days and follow all local health department guidelines.
School buses will operate on a normal schedule but the transportation department will be taking preventative measures that include daily cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch bus surfaces.
Assigned seating will keep siblings seated together, children are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer and bus windows will be open when the weather permits. Face masks will be worn by both the students and bus drivers since social distancing is not possible on a bus.
Staff and students are expected to remain home if ill. Hand sanitizers will be placed at all entrances to the school, and students and staff are encouraged to carry their own pocket-sized bottle of hand sanitizer at all times. Also, students and staff are encouraged to bring bottles of water with them and utilize bottle refill stations inside the school.
Miller said everything in his plan would be re-evaluated at midterm and again at the end of the semester.
At least in the short term, visitors will only be allowed to access the front foyer of each building.
Miller said he confident the school’s plan for getting kids safely back into the classroom is the right plan for most Westview families.
“We owe it to our kids to try,” Miller said.
