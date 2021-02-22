KENDALLVILLE — U.S. 6 will narrow to just two lanes in Kendallville on Wednesday so crews can tackle a one-day water line repair.
U.S. 6 will be restricted to two lanes from approximately 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday as crews take on an underground repair between Main and Riley streets. The lane restriction is expected to last just the one day.
Drivers are urged to use caution while passing through the work zone.
