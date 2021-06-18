Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Robert M. Blum, 54, of the 1800 block of East C.R. 1000N, Rome City, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Blum was held on $2,500 bond.
Dominique L. Landry, 29, of the 2700 block of North U.S. 33, Kimmell, was booked at 5:50 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
James M. Miller, 46, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Joshua R. Ransburg, 38, of the 2100 block of Canyon Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:48 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Ransburg was held on $2,500 bond.
William K. Smith, 32, of the 300 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Smith was held on $2,500 bond.
Letisha M. Campbell, 42, of the 500 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Campbell was held on $2,500 bond.
Tyler A. Hurst, 24, of the 4700 block of West Albion Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony; theft-auto parts, a Level 6 felony; theft-firearm, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Hurst was held on $2,500 bond.
Victor Macias-Urzua, 24, of the 500 block of West Third Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
Shamika R. Moore, 33, of the 4700 block of Holton Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Moore was released on her own recognizance.
Nathaniel E. Blatz, 39, of the 4500 block of Reed Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Blatz was held on $2,500 bond.
Joshua D. Fritz, 30, of the 6100 block of S.R. 205, Garrett, was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Fritz was held on $1,000 bond.
Kayla N. Hall, 32, of the 100 block of C.R. 56, LaOtto, was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felon; two counts of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. Hall was held on $2,500 bond.
Daniel L. Nolan, 70, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Nolan was held on $2,500 bond.
Denzil E. White, 47, of the 00 block of Brookeside Manor, Goshen, was arrested at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. White was held on $1,000 bond.
