KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County Economic Development Corp. encourages your participation in the upcoming Asset-Based Community Development (ABCD) Workshop to be hosted by Noble New Way, a collaboration made possible by various business leaders and organizations across the county.
Noble New Way will host the workshop on March 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville. Featured guest speakers Pastor Mike Mather, author of “Having Nothing, Possessing Everything,” and De’Amon Harges, a roving listener and member of the Broadway United Methodist Church in Indianapolis, will discuss the process.
Noble New Way collaborators recently visited the Broadway neighborhood in Indianapolis in preparation of the ABCD workshop. The event will feature storytelling, videos, interactive exercises and resource materials to help leaders and organizations develop initiatives based on the principles of ABCD. Noble New Way hopes the workshop will help local citizens and establishments view community development through a different lens that focuses on assets possessed by community members, not deficits.
Noble New Way is a movement supported by Common Grace Ministries, Northeast Indiana Works, the Noble County Economic Development Corporation, Thrive Noble County, Kendallville Public Library, Noble REMC, Drug-Free Noble County, Impact Institute, United Way of Noble County, Dekko Foundation and the Community Foundation of Noble County.
Pre-registration is required for the workshop. The cost is $25 per person, which includes lunch. Registration must be completed online at on the United Way of Noble County’s website. For more information about Noble New Way or ABCD, contact Kidd at 609-1988 or visit the Noble New Way Facebook page.
