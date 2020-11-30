KENDALLVILLE — The Evergreen Indiana upgrade for public libraries that was supposed to be completed on Sunday night will now continue into Tuesday. This is affecting OverDrive, Hoopla, and some in-person services at the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City. Patrons will also not be able to access their accounts online while the upgrade continues.
The library, along with the staff of Evergreen Indiana, apologizes for the continued disruption in service. There is no specific time for the upgrade to be complete on Tuesday. The library will notify patrons if there is a further delay in service.
